There’s an old saying that reminds us “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” That is increasingly the path being followed by businesses and organizations large and small when it comes to dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
After weeks of reluctance to do so, The Associated Press reported that the World Health Organization on Wednesday announced that the global coronavirus outbreak is now a pandemic based on mounting infections and inadequate government responses.
We’re fortunate that is not the case in our neck of the world.
With fewer than a dozen cases reported in the Omaha-Council Bluffs area — and only one so far in Council Bluffs — government officials, businesses and organizations are acting quickly and effectively to do what can be done to limit the spread of a virus about which little is known at this point.
Effective Wednesday, the Pottawattamie County Division of Public Health and its partners activated a call center for residents with questions regarding Covid-19, often referred to as coronavirus.
Methodist Health System, like the county’s health department, set up a hotline — staffed 24 hours a day — to address questions about coronavirus, connect people to their county health department or discuss concerns about exposure.
Callers to the Methodist hotline have options about what information they are seeking, including a screening if they are feeling symptomatic. Callers are asked what their symptoms might be as well as being questioned about travel and possible exposure. If they meet necessary criteria, they are contacted by a provider and sent to a designated site for further testing.
Those planning to visit either of the city’s hospitals are asked to refrain from coming, especially if they are ill, to avoid spreading any disease further among already vulnerable patients.
CHI Health officials have postponed the annual Heritage Awards dinner that was to have been held Saturday evening at the Mid-America Center. The Muscular Dystrophy Association announced Wednesday it would postpone the annual MDA Gala scheduled to be held at the Mid-America Center this weekend.
“Although we do not yet know with certainty the level of risk that the Covid-19 outbreak will bring to the community at-large, we do know that the neuromuscular disorder population is at higher risk than the general population,” a statement from the Muscular Dystrophy Association said.
Both events will be held later this year when the risk of spreading the virus is better understood and controlled.
Several area businesses have responded by encouraging employees who are ill or considered at higher risk of being impacted by coronavirus to remain at home or, in the case of those in high-risk categories, to work from their homes where possible.
Testifying at a congressional hearing Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned that the outbreak in the U.S. is going to get worse.
We’re fortunate in the metro area that officials are taking steps to help ensure that area residents are protected as best can be.
