Our Position: Polling sites open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Make your opinions known.
As we have indicated here before, we see today as an extremely important day for the future of Council Bluffs.
Local residents are being asked to select three candidates from a field of six to serve on the Council Bluffs City Council for the next four years.
At the same time, six local residents are vying to fill four vacancies on the Council Bluffs School Board, and four residents of the Lewis Central School District are seeking three seats on the Lewis Central School Board.
While the issues vary in each of the three venues, for the past several weeks, 16 individuals with deep interests in the city and the two school districts have worked hard to share their priorities with Council Bluffs residents.
Hopefully city and school district residents have listened to those views and have come to a conclusion as to which candidates best align with their visions for the future for Council Bluffs and the school districts.
The decisions made today will help set the course of our city and two of our school districts for much longer, in many instances, than the next four years.
For those who have not voted by absentee ballot or voted early, we would strongly encourage you make your opinions know in the most meaningful way — to take the few minutes needed to vote today.
