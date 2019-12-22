Sales of tobacco products to anyone under the age 21 were banned with approval of an end-of-the-year congressional spending bill last week.
The measure, which garnered bipartisan support after its introduction in May by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, and Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, raises the tobacco-buying age from the current 18 to 21.
Last month, President Donald Trump said he supported the change.
Public health advocates praised the move, saying it would help reduce kids’ access to vaping products. But they stressed much more action is needed to reverse the youth-vaping surge.
More importantly, several expressed concern the White House will use the “Tobacco 21” measure, as it has been called, to avoid imposing the flavored e-cigarette ban that Trump announced in September but subsequently backed away from.
The “Tobacco 21” measure is partly designed to reduce teens’ ability to get e-cigarettes from older friends or acquaintances. Federal regulators have said that “social access” is the most common way for kids to get vaping products.
“While raising the age to 21 is a positive step, in this case, the tobacco industry supports it to avoid other policies — like removing flavors from e-cigarettes and menthol cigarettes that would have a much greater effect,” said Matthew Myers, president of Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, an anti-tobacco advocacy group.
The increase in the tobacco purchasing age to 21 also applies to e-cigarettes and vaping devices. Anti-smoking advocates said the provision didn’t go far enough because it failed to ban flavored vaping products popular with teenagers.
“The evidence is clear that flavored e-cigarettes are driving the youth epidemic,” Matthews said. “As long as flavored e-cigarettes remain available, kids will find ways to get them and this epidemic will continue.”
He noted that underage youth vaping increased sharply in the last two years, even with a minimum legal age of 18. “If age restrictions were a solution,” he said, “we wouldn’t be having this problem.”
Trump said in September that the Food and Drug Administration planned to take off the market any e-cigarettes that were not designed to taste like tobacco.
But under fire from vape-shop owners and conservative groups, he backed away from the plan last month and has yet to announce a substitute. Trump is no stranger to backing away from controversial decisions when special interest groups apply pressure. The administration’s handling of the issue drew criticism from senators of both parties during the recent confirmation hearing of MD Anderson Cancer Center oncologist Stephen Hahn to be FDA commissioner.
The federal tobacco legislation follows efforts by many states to make it harder for teens to buy cigarettes and vaping products. Nineteen states, plus the District of Columbia, have already barred sales of tobacco products to consumers under 21, and 16 of the 19 state laws already have been implemented, according to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. Hundreds of localities also have raised the tobacco age.
The McConnell-Kaine legislation earlier was included in a package of health-related measures, but when that legislation got bogged down, it was moved to the must-pass spending bill. Other lawmakers of both parties also introduced similar legislation to raise the tobacco age.
Altria, which makes Marlboro cigarettes and owns 35% of the e-cigarette giant Juul, supports the move, as do Juul and another big tobacco company, Reynolds American Inc.
Vaping advocates have fought flavor bans, saying adult smokers rely on flavors to try to quit smoking. They have backed raising the tobacco age as one way to reduce youth access to e-cigarettes without banning flavors.
Lacking the flavor bans, legislation raising the age to purchase tobacco products is, at best, a half-hearted effort to address the vaping crisis among teens.
