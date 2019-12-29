Federal health officials say evidence is mounting that vitamin E acetate is the culprit in the outbreak of vaping-related illnesses that sickened more than 2,500 nationwide and killed at least 54.
Health officials have now found vitamin E acetate in the damaged lungs of 48 out of 51 patients who had fallen ill or died of lung injuries, said Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The vast majority used products containing THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.
By comparison, no vitamin E acetate was found in the lung fluids of any of 99 healthy individuals in a comparison group. Those people either vaped nicotine exclusively, smoked only cigarettes, or said they never smoked. Researchers also found no evidence of other potential toxins in the healthy comparison group.
With the early conclusions about vitamin E acetate came another, and potentially disturbing, development: The findings about vitamin E acetate are significant because they reinforce the link between that oil and the vaping-related lung disease and represent the first time health officials have compared results from patients’ damaged lungs to those of healthy people.
“We don’t know why they worsened so suddenly,” Schuchat said.
Of 1,139 hospitalized patients who were discharged by Oct. 31, 2019, 31 were readmitted to the hospital within about four days, on average, after initial discharge. The median age of those readmitted to the hospital was 27.
The other seven patients died within about three days of initial discharge. They were more likely to have underlying conditions, such has heart disease, sleep apnea or diabetes, and they tended to be older, with a median age of 54. There is anecdotal evidence that some patients who were readmitted in the past had relapsed and vaped again, but Schuchat said she didn’t have detailed information about these patients.
Based on the new data, CDC updated its recommendations to clinicians that hospitalized vaping patients have an initial outpatient follow-up within two days of discharge.
The reports suggest that the vaping-related outbreak was a new phenomenon and not an illness that had gone unrecognized, Schuchat said.
Emergency department visits increased sharply beginning in June 2019 and peaked in September. Since then, emergency room visits for vaping-related illnesses have declined, although new cases continue to be reported.
With the latest data, “we are of the belief that vitamin E acetate has caused” the vaping-related lung illnesses “in the vast majority of patients,” Schuchat said, adding, “That doesn’t mean there aren’t other substances in e-cigarettes or vaping products that can or are causing lung injury.”
A study by Minnesota health officials also found that THC products seized by law enforcement officials during 2018, before the outbreak, did not contain vitamin E acetate. But 20 out of 20 THC-containing products seized by Minnesota law enforcement authorities during September, at the peak of the outbreak, contained vitamin E acetate.
CDC researchers noted that vitamin E acetate, which has a viscosity like that of pure THC oil, began to appear in the black market in late 2018 or early 2019, and gained popularity in 2019. Industry sources have said black market operators used vitamin E acetate to cut THC oil to increase profits.
The new findings point to the increasing need for federal oversight of vaping products.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.