For the second year in a row, several states along the Missouri River face an elevated flood risk in the coming weeks because the soil is already saturated and a significant amount of snow is on the ground in the Dakotas.
Concern in this area is heightened by the fact that many levees in Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri and Kansas that were damaged by the massive flooding of 2019 have still not been repaired or repaired to established standards.
“We are very concerned at this point,” Jud Kreuvean, who oversees emergency operations at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Kansas City office, told The Associated Press.
While the flood risk is forecast as close to normal in Montana and the western half of the Dakotas along the upper reaches of the Missouri River, the weather service said Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri and Kansas along with the eastern portions of North and South Dakota face an above-average flood risk this spring.
Though work has progressed on damaged levees that are under the control of the Corps of Engineers, not all of the work is complete and not all of the repairs completed to date have been done to the full regular height of the levees.
Locally, north of Council Bluffs, a significant amount of work needs to be completed on drainage district levees that were extensively damaged during last year’s flooding, threatening thousands of acres of farmland, homes and Interstate 29.
The Corps currently estimates runoff into the six Missouri River reservoirs behind the dams build decades ago to control the river will be 36.3 million acre-feet — the ninth highest in the last 122 years.
While that runoff estimate is significantly lower than the 60.9 million acre-feet recorded last year and the 61 million acre-feet recorded in 2011, it will still require significant water releases from the upstream dams to prevent the reservoirs from overflowing.
A rainier than normal spring season will only worsen the problem.
And that’s what’s happening now in Mississippi and Tennessee where days of heavy rain have swollen the Tennessee River, which, in a manner similar to the Missouri River, is controlled by dams overseen by the Tennessee Valley Authority. February rains have been 400% of normal, and more is forecast.
Mississippi’s Pearl River crested Monday short of its historic, worst case scenario but still as many as 1,000 homes were flooded.
All of this is taking place as the Trump Administration turns a blind eye and a closed mind to the subject of climate change.
During the dramatic flooding of 2011, our congressional representatives talked of efforts to make flood control the Corps of Engineers’ first priority in the agency’s management of the Missouri River. It was largely pointless talk, empty promises. Eight years later as the Missouri River flooded yet again, we heard more promises.
Now, with increasing threats of more flooding this year, nothing has changed. If anything, we are less prepared than in years past.
We should expect more in the way of solutions from our elected representatives.
