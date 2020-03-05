It’s a long chapter of Congressional inactivity that Americans should be doubly ashamed of.
Sixty-five years after 14-year-old Emmett Till was lynched in Mississippi, the House has finally approved legislation designating lynching as a hate crime under federal law.
As if a 65-year delay weren’t shameful enough, the bill, introduced by Illinois Rep. Bobby Rush and named after Till, comes 120 years after Congress first considered anti-lynching legislation and after dozens of similar efforts were defeated.
Congress has failed to pass anti-lynching legislation nearly 200 times, starting with a bill introduced in 1900 by North Carolina Rep. George Henry White, the only black member of Congress at the time. That’s a record no American should feel comfortable with.
The House measure was approved 410 to 4 last week. The Senate unanimously passed virtually identical legislation last year, although that bill wasn’t named for Till.
President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill, which designates lynching as a federal hate crime punishable by up to life in prison.
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), a senior member and former chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, praised the U.S. House of Representatives broad bipartisan approval of the anti-lynching legislation. The bill is similar to bipartisan legislation that Grassley led through the Judiciary Committee in 2018.
“Nearly 200 anti-lynching bills were introduced in Congress in the first half of the 20th Century, but none have ever been signed into law,” he said. “It’s far past time that we make clear that racially-motivated lynching is a crime, and such grotesque offenses will be met with the harshest of federal penalties.
“As chairman of the Judiciary Committee in 2018, I brought up and advanced bipartisan anti-lynching legislation, which was unanimously passed by the Senate in 2018 and again last year. I’m happy to see that the House of Representatives has now taken action. Congress should take the necessary steps to complete its work on this issue and get a bill to President Trump’s desk,” Grassley said.
Rush, a Democrat whose Chicago district includes Till’s former home, said the bill will belatedly achieve justice for Till and more than 4,000 other lynching victims, most of them African Americans.
Till, who was black, was brutally tortured and killed in 1955 after a white woman accused him of grabbing her and whistling at her in a Mississippi grocery store. The killing shocked the country and stoked the civil rights movement.
“The importance of this bill cannot be overstated,’’ said Rush, a member of the Congressional Black Caucus. “From Charlottesville to El Paso, we are still being confronted with the same violent racism and hatred that took the life of Emmett and so many others. The passage of this bill will send a strong and clear message to the nation that we will not tolerate this bigotry.”
Democratic Sens. Kamala Harris of California and Cory Booker of New Jersey applauded House passage of the bill, which mirrors legislation they co-sponsored in the Senate along with Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. The three are the Senate’s only black members.
While Congress cannot undo lynching’s irrevocable damage, “we can ensure that we as a country make clear that lynching will not be tolerated,” Booker told The Associated Press.
He called lynching “a pernicious tool of racialized violence, terror and oppression” and “a stain on the soul of our nation.’’
We agree.
