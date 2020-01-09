Companies looking to add to their customer base have unleashed hundreds of CBD pet health products accompanied by glowing customer testimonials claiming the cannabis derivative produced calmer, quieter and pain-free dogs and cats.
“You’d be astounded by the analysis we’ve seen of products on the shelf with virtually no CBD in them,” Cornell University veterinary researcher Joseph Wakshlag, told The Associated Press.
Wakshlag, who studies therapeutic uses for the compound, added, “Or products with 2 milligrams per milliliter, when an effective concentration would be between 25 and 75 milligrams per milliliter.
He added, unfortunately, “There are plenty of folks looking to make a dollar rather than produce anything that’s really beneficial.”
Those over-hyped, underperforming products can make it to the shelves because the federal government has yet to establish standards for CBD that will help people know whether it works for their pets and how much to give.
At the same time, there are lots of individual success stories that help fuel a $400 million market that grew more than tenfold since last year and is expected to reach $1.7 billion by 2023, according to the cannabis research firm Brightfield Group.
Short for cannabidiol, CBD is a non-intoxicating molecule found in hemp and marijuana. Both are cannabis plants, but only marijuana has enough of the compound THC to get users high. The vast majority of CBD products come from hemp, which has less than 0.3% THC.
CBD has garnered a devoted following among people who swear by it for everything from stress reduction to better sleep. Passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, which eased federal legal restrictions on hemp cultivation and transport, unleashed a stampede of companies rushing products to the market in an absence of regulations ensuring safety, quality and effectiveness.
Products for people were swiftly followed by CBD chewies, oils and sprays for pets.
“The growth is more rapid than I’ve seen for any product in 20 years in this business,” said Bill Bookout, president of the National Animal Supplement Council, an industry group whose member companies agree to testing and data-gathering requirements. “There’s a gold rush going on now. Probably 95% of the industry participants are responsible, but what’s dangerous is the fly-by-night operative that wants to cash in.”
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is developing regulations for marketing CBD products, for pets or people. This year, it has sent warning letters to 22 companies citing violations such as making claims about therapeutic uses and treatment of disease in humans or animals or marketing CBD as a dietary supplement or food ingredient.
“Testing and labeling is going to be a critical part of the future of this industry,” said S. David Moche, founder of Applied Basic Science, a company formed to support Colorado State University’s veterinary CBD research and now selling CBD online.
Wakshlag said products must be tested not only for CBD level, but also to ensure they’re free of toxic contaminants such as heavy metals and pesticides and have only trace amounts of THC, which in higher levels is toxic to dogs.
“It’s really the Wild West out there,” Moche said.
He advises consumers to look for a certificate of analysis from a third-party testing laboratory to ensure they’re getting what they pay for.
Until the FDA develops regulations for CBD products for pets, “caveat emptor” — let the buyer beware.
