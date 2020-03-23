A coalition of 26 Iowa advocacy organization on Friday sent a letter to state and county officials recommending that they follow the advice of public health experts to make changes to Iowa’s criminal justice and legal systems during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The letter urges officials to “partner with local public health experts in developing informed, immediately actionable steps to ensure that public safety and public health are as protected as possible.”
While the overarching intent of the coalition’s recommendations is well-intentioned, making changes to Iowa’s criminal justice and legal systems that are, at once, “informed” and “immediately actionable” is not, in our view, in the best interests of Iowa and Iowans, even in the face of a pandemic.
Among the coalition’s suggestions are “reducing jail populations by avoiding making new arrests in cases of ‘low-level, non-violent crimes,’ releasing people who are held merely because they cannot afford bail and working to parole as many prisoners as possible.”
Iowans and visitors to the Hawkeye state on both sides of the legal fence deserve something more carefully defined than “low level, non-violent crimes.” Scams based on fears stemming from the coronavirus pandemic are likely considered non-violent. Should those who prey on the public in these trying times be granted a get-out-of-jail-free pass?
And what’s to be included or excluded as “low-level” crimes? Who will make those decisions — decisions that impact law-abiding citizens as well as those who are willing to “bend” the law to their advantage?
“People in prisons and jails are highly vulnerable to outbreaks of contagious illness,” said Mark Stringer, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa. “They are housed in close quarters. Many were already in poor health when they were incarcerated. This makes for a perfect storm for outbreaks of COVID-19.
“We urge our state leaders to release a number of Iowans, including those who are being held for low-level charges, are going to get out soon anyway or are simply in jail awaiting trial and can’t afford to post bail.”
Figures cited by the ACLU in the request note that on any given day, upwards of 16,000 people are in Iowa correctional facilities. About 8,500 are in Iowa prisons, which are currently about 23% over capacity and employ about 2,700 people.
Another 3,600 are incarcerated in Iowa’s 99 county jails. And, according to the ACLU letter, 87% of those in Iowa county jails are there because they don’t have enough money to post bail.
The ACLU letter also recommended that officials should limit the number of people who are detained or incarcerated for “technical rule violations” while on probation, such as testing positive for alcohol or drugs or missing a parole appointment. Are we really to expect that those who cannot follow the rules while on probation will have a change of heart — and ways — when probation has ended?
As with any recommendation, the devil is in the details — and the details of the ACLU proposal are missing. A primary goal of our criminal justice system is to protect Iowans who take the high road, who play by the rules. The COVID-19 pandemic should not be used as an excuse to thoughtlessly set those rules aside.
