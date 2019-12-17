Last Friday, the Iowa West Foundation celebrated a significant milestone for the foundation and the residents of southwest Iowa and eastern Nebraska.
The celebration at Ameristar Casino in Council Bluffs commemorated the foundation’s $500 million in grant and initiative funding since Iowa West’s inception.
When one considers the foundation’s 50% match requirement, the total is effectively $1 billion invested in the area.
Iowa West President and CEO Pete Tulipana said it well: “It’s a tremendous milestone for our community. When you look at the collective impact that the Iowa West Foundation and its partners have had on our communities, it’s really important for all of us to stop and reflect on the ‘wow.’”
The celebration highlighted the areas the foundation and its partners have focused on over the years, including addressing homelessness, education, economic development and arts, culture and entertainment, along with a host of city and county projects and programs.
Tim Wichman, chairman of the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors, highlighted investments in the county, including parks and recreation initiatives, the county recycling center in Oakland and public health projects.
Wichman also mentioned the Community Improvements to Increase Economic Stability program, which has provided rural cities the chance to improve their downtown areas, address safety issues and make infrastructure improvements — to the tune of more than $12 million.
Over more than 20 years of operation, Iowa West has invested more than $237 million in helping the City of Council Bluffs, on projects and programs including parks and recreation, the library, the Mid-America Center, Iowa West Fieldhouse, 100 Block, Veterans Plaza and more.
Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said that other communities in Iowa that have a similar arrangements with a nonprofit tied to gaming, “haven’t had the impact Iowa West has.”
“To be able to consistently approve the grants they’ve been able to make to make Council Bluffs a better place is a phenomenon I don’t think anybody ever anticipated and that many are grateful for,” Walsh said. “Thanks to Iowa West’s leadership and commitment to public-private partnerships, the City of Council Bluffs has received financial support for a multitude of amenities that have enhanced the quality of life for all our local residents.”
Chris LaFerla, executive director of Council Bluffs Schools Foundation, said investments in education “have demonstrated a commitment to learning and understanding education best practices, identifying what works and helping to improve the quality of the education programs provided by our schools. These investments span from cradle to career.”
In a growing number of cases, those foundation investments in education have spelled the difference in the possibility of secondary education for area residents for whom that door would have been closed were it not for the foundation’s efforts and investments.
“It is our vision to create a community where families want to live and businesses want to locate because of the quality of life and standard of living,” Tulipana said. “Our goal is transformational impact.”
The foundation’s efforts have attained the goal of transformational impact. Council Bluffs and the surrounding region would be a much different — and we think a far lesser community and region — without those efforts.
