A review by The Associated Press found that Iowa’s 103,000-entry database of felons banned from voting is riddled with errors.
Case in point: A man convicted of delivering methamphetamine two decades ago should have been included on the list, but a clerical error listed the police force that arrested him rather than the man who was convicted.
The database is part of the state’s 14-year-old voter registration system and helps determine a person’s eligibility to cast a ballot, run for public office or serve as a public official.
The problems persist despite efforts by state officials to fix the list after similar errors caused dozens of lawful Iowa voters to be disenfranchised since 2012. Those problems are resurfacing as civil rights advocates and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds lobby lawmakers to end Iowa’s permanent voting ban for felons.
Following the recent election of a Democratic governor in Kentucky, Iowa’s permanent voting ban could soon be the last of its kind in the nation. Felons who have completed their sentences cannot vote unless they successfully apply to the governor to have their rights restored.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced last month that his office was initiating a major effort to fix the felon list before the 2020 election. He has assigned two of his employees to begin the task of reviewing all entries for accuracy and is said to be planning to hire more.
The AP examination of the list suggests it will be a gargantuan task. The review found that the list includes thousands of entries that are duplicates or are missing information such as middle names, birth dates and court case numbers.
The AP review of court documents found that about 4% of a sample of 700 entries — more than two dozen — was for misdemeanor convictions that did not trigger the loss of voting rights, disenfranchising individuals who should be eligible to vote.
Those who are on the list are flagged as ineligible by elections officials and can face significant polling place decisions if they believe they are legal voters. They can either not vote or cast provisional ballots that would be counted after the election if they are proven eligible.
While the numbers would not likely change outcomes in state and national elections, they could prove significant in smaller, local elections that do not draw large numbers of voters.
At the same time, there is a risk for those who argue their “incorrect” inclusion on the list. They risk possible criminal prosecution if they turn out to be felons who tried to illegally vote.
Then-Secretary of State Matt Schultz — a former Council Bluffs City Council member — vowed to fix the problems in 2014 after he acknowledged that database errors caused 12 voters to be disenfranchised two years earlier. A task force he formed to find solutions disbanded after meeting once for just two hours.
A draft administrative rule that Pate proposed last month would require his office to obtain documentation of a felony conviction before an individual could be added to the list. Pate said additional steps would be taken to verify felons’ convictions before their voter registrations are cancelled.
Lawmakers who will be returning to Des Moines next month should make it a priority that the list be corrected in advance of the 2020 presidential election.
