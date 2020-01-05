Republicans in Kansas and Oklahoma where GOP-controlled legislatures have gun-rights majorities are proposing measures that would prevent the U.S. government or other states from taking guns away from residents whom courts deem a danger to themselves.
Neither of the two states has “red flag” laws through which relatives or police can obtain a court order to temporarily remove firearms from someone’s possession.
The proposals in Kansas and Oklahoma would also prevent local city and county governments from enacting such laws. The Associated Press reported they would even go so far as to make it a felony for someone to help enforce such an order.
Tulsa-area Republican state Sen. Nathan Dahm, who sponsored the Oklahoma measure, said he was inspired by prospects that Congress might enact a federal red flag law or offer federal grants to entice states into legislating them at the state level.
Seventeen states and the District of Columbia have some sort of red flag law, with most states enacting the laws starting in 2018. Interest in a federal law appeared to grow after mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas.
Supporters of the red flag law say they reduce suicides and gun violence and lessen the risk of mass shootings. Gun rights supporters contend they violate not only the right to own firearms but other constitutional guarantees, such as the right to due legal process, to confront an accuser and against unreasonable searches and seizures of property.
Dahm filed his proposal last September. In Kansas, separate but identical measures were introduced in December by members of the state House and Senate. The two state’s legislatures would consider the proposals after convening their annual sessions this year.
All three measures declare that any gun-removal order from another state or a federal court are null and void, and no state or local agency could accept federal grants that require such orders to be enforce. That despite the fact that the U.S. Constitution prevents states from nullifying federal laws.
“States generally do not have the ability to tell the federal government, ‘Get out of our state and stop enforcing your laws,’” Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican gun-rights supporter who’s not taking a position on the measures introduced in his state. “But states do generally have the ability to tell the federal government, ‘You are not able to commandeer state resources and compel us to enforce your laws.”
Kansas state Rep. Stephanie Clayton, a Kansas City-area Democrat, called the proposals introduced in her state “disturbing” and said they show how extreme gun-rights backers have become in opposing any restrictions over the past decade. She said she wonders whether the proposals are a “publicity stunt” because they are going beyond trying to block red flag laws.
“It’s a completely different thing to aggressively criminalize something that is intended to minimize death by suicide and murder,” Clayton said.
Kansas state Sen. Richard Hilderbrand, who sponsored one of that state’s measures, said red flag laws set the wrong target for someone bent on violence.
“The gun isn’t what caused that mass shooting. That was the instrument that was used,” Hilderbrand said. “The hate in that person’s heart is what caused it, so until we start addressing that we’re just going down these rabbit holes that lead to nowhere.”
While there is clearly some merit in Hilderbrand’s argument, it should be obvious that a person with “hate in their heart” is substantially more dangerous if they have a gun in their hands.
Red flag laws are not the answer to the growing hatred and the rise of mass shootings in this country, but they offer some hope where doing nothing provides no hope.
Anti-red flag proposals such as those proposed in Kansas and Oklahoma would eliminate a tool aimed at preventing potential mass shootings and would be foolish legislation.
