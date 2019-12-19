There was good news Tuesday from Washington, D.C. — a city not well known of late for generating positive news: The U.S. government is overhauling parts of the nation’s transplant system to make sure organs from the dead no longer go to waste and to make it easier for the living to donate.
The goal of the rules proposed Tuesday is to ease a severe organ shortage, a shortage that has more than 113,000 Americans lingering on the transplant waiting list. About 20 of those lingering on that list die daily.
An Associated Press analysis found some of the groups that collect organs at death secure donors at half the rate of others. That translates to missed opportunities that could have saved lives.
Unfortunately, the government currently has few tools with which to directly compare organ collection agencies and force poor performers to improve. That’s set to change.
“No life-saving organ should go to waste,” Medicare chief Seema Verma said in announcing stricter standards on Tuesday to hold those agencies more accountable.
At the same time, the administration announced a proposal to spur more living donors by allowing them to be reimbursed for lost wages and child care or elder care expenses incurred during their hospitalization and recovery.
“When an American wishes to become a living donor, we don’t believe their financial situation should limit their generosity,” Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said.
The rule changes, which are open to public comment for 60 days, come after President Donald Trump in July called for revamping of care for kidney disease, including spurring transplants of kidneys and other organs.
The association that represents those organ collection groups pledged to work with Medicare, which regulates the nonprofits, to implement the tougher standards.
The country is divided into 58 zones, each assigned an organ procurement organization or OPO to serves as a matchmaker — rapidly collecting organs from willing donors at death and getting them to the right transplant center. They self-report to the government success rates without any way to tell how many potential donations were left behind, or why. Too, current rules give little incentive to retrieving less-than-perfect organs, such as those from older donors.
“For countless patients, an imperfect organ is better than no organ at all,” Verma said.
Under the proposal, Medicare will calculate each OPO’s donation and transplantation rates using federal death records that show the entire pool of potential donors each has to draw from — anyone 75 or younger who dies in a hospital of conditions that wouldn’t automatically preclude donation. That would allow Medicare to rank OPO performance.
A 2017 study by University of Pennsylvania researchers had estimated that a better-functioning system could yield as many as 28,000 additional organs.
Verma’s more conservative estimate suggested the change could spark another 5,000 transplants annually.
We applaud the effort and consider it a positive beginning. Kudos to the Trump administration on this progress.
