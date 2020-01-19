An oft-heard complaint is the lack of recognition of not just Council Bluffs but all of southwest Iowa compared to that given to the more populous cities of central and eastern Iowa.
That was clearly not the case Tuesday when Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivered her annual State-of-the-State message to Iowa lawmakers and other top state officials.
Specifically, Reynolds highlighted the Council Bluffs Community School District’s TradeWorks Academy while discussing education and Iowa’s skilled workforce shortage, a shortage that is clearly a critical factor in economic development.
“One of the best ways for students to learn is through hands-on experience. Momentum in work-based learning is building across the state, and Council Bluffs is a great example,” she said, referring to the TradeWorks Academy, a joint venture of the school district, Iowa Western Community College and area businesses.
The TradeWorks Academy offers instruction and hands-on activities in construction, plumbing and HVAC/refrigeration, electrical systems, fabrication and welding and automotive, diesel and small engine technology at Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln High Schools. The Lewis Central School District is also working to implements additional trade training programs.
The program allows high school students to learn about skilled trades as freshmen and sophomores and pursue college-level credentials at Iowa Western Community College as juniors and seniors.
Statewide, about 53% of work in Iowa is in “middle-skilled jobs” that require post-secondary education, including an associate’s degree, certification or other credential. While another 35% are “high-skilled jobs” that require a bachelor’s degree or higher, only 12 percent of the state’s jobs are “low-skilled jobs” that require no education.
Council Bluffs TradeWorks Academy is a logical outgrowth of Future Ready Iowa, a program initiated in 2016 by then-Gov. Terry Branstad with the help of a National Governors Association grant.
Future Ready Iowa’s main goal is for 70% of Iowa’s workforce to have education or training beyond high school by 2025. Figures released last October indicated to meet that goal, 140,000 people need to complete that training over the next six years.
A number of Council Bluffs students were in the legislative chambers for the address and were recognized by Reynolds during her speech.
Reynolds pointed to Thomas Jefferson High School junior Emma Myers, who is training as a welder at TradeWorks so she can follow in the footsteps of her father, who’s been a welder for 40 years. Emma was at the Capitol for the address along with her parents and about a dozen other TradeWorks students from Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln High Schools.
“We were very honored to have the governor mention our TradeWorks Academy today and acknowledge the work and the partnership we have here in Council Bluffs with the community and Iowa Western (Community College),” Superintendent Vickie Murillo said.
“It’s a win-win for the students and the community,” Reynolds said of the Council Bluffs program. “The students learn skills that lead to lifelong careers, and the local businesses get the workforce that they so desperately need.”
The TradeWorks Academy is a program clearly worthy of the governor’s recognition and something Council Bluffs residents can be proud of.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.