Republican senators from Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri — four states that have seen severe flooding from the Missouri River — are backing legislation that would require the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to change its management of the river to reduce flooding risk.
The Associated Press reported that the measure, which was introduced Thursday, follows criticism from residents of flooded areas that the Corps should give flood protection a higher priority than environmental, recreational and other needs.
The proposal, which echoes the pleas heard following the historic flooding of 2011, would require the Corps to take steps to reduce flooding risks along the lower Missouri River by changing the way it manages the dams and strengthening levees along the river. The proposal is backed by all the senators from Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri.
Flooding caused more than $3 billion in damage along the lower Missouri River last year as releases from dams upstream combined with heavy runoff from rain and melting snow to damage levees and inundate land along the river.
“As evidenced by the recurring flooding in the lower basin, the current approach is not working. At the federal level, we need to work toward a long term solution to our region’s flood control challenges,” Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst said.
Hopefully the current effort will see greater success than those that followed the flooding of 2011.
