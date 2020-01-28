With spring and the melting of the winter snowfall inching closer, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri are joining forces for a study that will look for ways the states can limit flooding along the Missouri River.
The four states are pooling their money to pay for half of a $400,000 study with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to measure how much water flows down the Missouri River.
The goal, according to a new report by The Associated Press, is to gather information about how wetter weather patterns could require changes in how the Corps manages the six reservoirs located along the Missouri River basin from Montana to eastern South Dakota.
The states hope to present a united front to federal officials to gain more influence over how the river is managed after devastating floods in 2011 and 2019.
Officials from the states plan to meet next month to decide how to proceed.
A lot of the data the Corps uses to manage the Missouri River is outdated and doesn’t account for the two historic floods over the last decade, Jeff Fassett, director of the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, told The Associated Press.
At a recent media briefing, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said, “It’s certainly possible that we’re going to see more wet years. We need to collect the data first and then we can address with the Corps what they ought to be doing.”
“We need to be factoring in new information as we look forward,” Fassett said. “Nobody knows whether this is the new normal. What if 2023 looks like 2019? If this happens again, we need to be better prepared.”
Tim Hall, the hydrology resources coordinator for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said states that work together tend to carry more sway with the federal government because they don’t make conflicting requests.
“It’s a lot easier than one state trying to negotiate with the Corps,” Hall said. “It can be done, but it’s more challenging.”
The Missouri is the longest river in North America, running from western Montana through the Dakotas and touching Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas before cutting across Missouri and entering the Mississippi River at St. Louis.
The states that border the Missouri River once had a coalition known as Missouri River Association of States and Tribes, but it eventually disbanded after Iowa and Nebraska withdrew amid a dispute with Montana over how to manage the river.
Nebraska and Iowa wanted more water released from upstream reservoirs earlier in the year to prevent summer flooding — a plea still heard today — but Montana was concerned about effects on wildlife and recreation during drought years. Similar concerns have been raised by officials in the Dakotas.
We applaud the efforts of the governors of Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri to move flood control to the forefront of the corps efforts to manage the Missouri River.
Like the weather, the argument to prioritize flood control has ebbed and flowed for decades. For those who have seen the results of recent Missouri River flooding “up close and personal,” it’s a worthwhile effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.