Donald Trump, in yet another insult on the office of the president, has lashed out at Michigan’s attorney general, who happens to be a Democrat, for doing her job.
Trump, showing his usual disregard for anything he happens to disagree with, failed to wear a facemask during a visit to a Michigan Ford Motor Co. plant last week. A Michigan order — an order that was upheld by the state’s Supreme Court — requires masks in facilities reopened in the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic closings.
“I think that we’re going to have to have a very serious conversation with Ford in the event that they permitted the president to be in publicly enclosed place in violation of the order” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “They knew exactly what the order was and if they permitted anyone, even the president of the United States, to defy that order, I think it has serious health consequences potentially to their workers.”
Trump, who boasted on Twitter that he visited the ventilator plant without a mask, tweeted, “The wacky do nothing attorney general of Michigan, Dana Nessel, is viciously threating Ford Motor Company for the fact that I inspected a ventilator plant without a mask. Not their fault & I did put on a mask. No wonder many auto companies left Michigan, until I came along!”
In a follow-up tweet, Trump further tarnished the office of the president when he wrote, “Do nothing A.G. of the Great State of Michigan, Dana Nessel, should not be taking her anger and stupidity out on Ford Motor — they might get upset with you and leave the state, like so many other companies have — until I came along and brought business back to Michigan — JOBS!”
Setting aside the party differences, Nessel was doing her job in pointing to the consequences of violating an order written to help protect the health of workers.
If there was any stupidity shown here it was on the part of the president for ignoring a reasonable order.
