Increasing sewer rates is not a popular option, but it’s time for our council to begin that discussion
The good news is that the Council Bluffs City Council on Monday unanimously approved Mayor Matt Walsh’s budget proposal for the fiscal year that begins July 1. And once again, the levy that local taxpayers will face remains at $18.26 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.
The levy has been at $18.26 since FY19, when it was raised 51 cents to cover voter-approved bonding for the new Council Bluffs Police Department headquarters. The levy includes money for the city’s general fund, transit, civic center, airport, liability and insurance, emergency services, employee benefits and debt service.
The bad news is that city revenue is projected to total $176.1 million, but expenditures are projected at $192.5 million, a difference of around $16.4 million. While it’s not as bad as it seems at first blush, that’s still deficit budgeting — something that is not, in our view, good for the city or its residents.
Both Walsh and Council Bluffs Finance Director Kathy Knott were quick to note that about $9 million of the budget deficit is related to the timing of projects — revenue collected in previous years being used in FY21.
A prime example of that is the continued reconstruction of West Broadway. The city received $20 million from the Iowa Department of Transportation for use on the roadway three years ago, but those funds are being spread out over the five-year reconstruction project. Money counted as “revenue” when it was received, not when it is being used.
A more critical piece is the funding shortfall for sewer services.
Sanitary sewer operations revenue is expected to be $7,303,000 in FY21, with expenditures at $11,881,953. A large part of that shortfall comes from depreciation expenses — the city is required to account for property depreciation — of $3.9 million.
Walsh said efforts to attract more commercial development led to stagnant commercial sewer costs, a problem that needs to be rectified.
In late 2018, then-Public Works Director Greg Reeder said residential sewer rates were last increased about four years earlier.
In October of 2018, council members had approved a contract for a new sewer rate study that was to be completed early last year.
“The rates are likely to go up following completion of the study,” Reeder said at the time. “Everything costs more, for one thing, and we’re operating a treatment plant that is nearing 50 years old. The treatment plant’s technology will have to be updated to meet new and changing EPA and DNR requirements.”
Reeder said that in 2017, sewer rates in Council Bluffs were the second or third lowest in the state of Iowa.
On Monday, Walsh said they had fallen to lowest in the state.
“When we have the needs we have and are facing” — needs that have only been heightened by prolonged Missouri River flooding — “it’s almost embarrassing we have rates as low as we have,” Reeder said.
We agree.
While increasing sewer rates is clearly not a popular option, we think it’s time for council members to begin that discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.