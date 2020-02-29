State Rep. Mary Ann Hanusa, R-Council Bluffs, chair of the House Government Oversight Committee, confirmed Wednesday that her committee will hold a hearing on issues at Glenwood Resource Center, a state-run institution for people with intellectual disabilities.
The investigation will look at deaths of patients at the facility, overall patient care and sexual experiments reportedly done on patients.
“We don’t want legislators to get in the way of any investigations that are currently taking place,” House Speaker Pat Grassley said in a statement. “At this time, enough information has been made public, and I feel comfortable that the Government Oversight Committee can have a productive meeting without jeopardizing ongoing investigations.”
The U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division is investigating allegations that Jerry Rea, the former Glenwood superintendent who was hired in 2019 and fired last December, was planning to conduct human sexual arousal experiments and had begun questionable hydration therapy on patients. DOJ civil rights officials also were examining patient deaths.
Emails and other documents released by the Iowa Department of Human Services on Monday show top agency officials were alerted by a doctor and other Glenwood workers in early 2018 about patient care changes under Rea that they believed put the vulnerable population at risk.
An email written to Rick Shults, director of the department’s Division of Mental Health and Disability Service, on May 21, 2018, shows he approved of Rea’s research plan for conducting sexual arousal studies on patients. Shults retired last month.
Documents also indicate that former department Director Jerry Foxhoven, asked by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to resign last June, was alerted to problems with Rea’s management of the Glenwood center as early as July 2018.
Reynolds has denied that she or her staff knew of the arousal experiments until the Justice Department notified the state of its investigation on Nov. 21, 2019. She said her staff and lawmakers were told about deaths but that the Human Services Department indicated they were comparable to national averages.
Tom Duff, Foxhoven’s attorney, said his client, who has filed a $2 million wrongful termination claim against the state, kept the governor’s staff informed of Human Services Department issues, including complaints at Glenwood. He said Foxhoven, when approached about the arousal experiments, refused to authorize them.
The ongoing problems at the Glenwood Resource Center are an embarrassment to the entire state of Iowa and an appropriate topic for investigation by state lawmakers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.