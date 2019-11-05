Lawyers representing the whistleblower who made his (or her) concerns about President Donald Trump’s dealing with Ukraine — concerns that that resulted in an impeachment inquiry — have said the individual is willing to answer written questions submitted by House Republicans.
Trump, who, from the outset of the House investigation, has demanded that the whistleblower’s identity be made available, has said the offer is not good enough.
The testimony offer, made over the weekend to Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the Intelligence Committee, followed escalating attacks by Trump and his GOP allies who are demanding the whistleblower’s identity be revealed.
It would allow Republicans to ask questions of the whistleblower without having to go through the committee’s chairman, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff.
“Being a whistleblower is not a partisan job nor is impeachment an objective. That is not our role,” Mark Zaid, the whistleblower’s attorney, tweeted Sunday
“He must be brought forward to testify. Written answers not acceptable!” Trump tweeted on Monday, slamming the entire process as a “Con!”
Zaid said the whistleblower would answer questions directly from Republican members “in writing, under oath & penalty of perjury.” Only queries seeking the person’s identity won’t be answered, he said.
U.S. whistleblower laws exist to protect the identity and careers of people who bring forward accusations of wrongdoing by government officials. Lawmakers in both major political parties have historically backed those protections.
We see no reason that should be changed at the whim of the president or his political allies.
Our day to be heard
As we have indicated here before, we see today as an extremely important day for the future of Council Bluffs.
Local residents are being asked to select three candidates from a field of six to serve on the Council Bluffs City Council for the next four years.
At the same time, six local residents are vying to fill four vacancies on the Council Bluffs School Board, and four residents of the Lewis Central School District are seeking three seats on the Lewis Central School Board.
While the issues vary in each of the three venues, for the past several weeks, 16 individuals with deep interests in the city and the two school districts have worked hard to share their priorities — their hopes for the future — with Council Bluffs residents.
Hopefully city and school district residents have listened to those views and have come to a conclusion as to which candidates best align with their own visions for the future for Council Bluffs and the school districts.
The decisions made today will help set the course of our city and two of our school districts for much longer, in many instances, than the next four years.
For those who have not voted by absentee ballot or voted early, we would strongly encourage you make your opinions known in the most meaningful way — by taking the few minutes needed to vote today.
