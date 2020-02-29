A highly partisan bill passed by the Republican-controlled Iowa House of Representatives on Thursday would require local governments to install a metal detector or armed guard at entrances to any government-controlled building that prohibits firearms.
Pushed by gun rights advocate Rep. Steven Holt of Denison, this exercise in legislative lunacy passed the House 52-44 with only Republican votes.
Holt argued that gun-free zones, which now increasingly include public parks, prohibit him and other legal gun carriers from protecting their families from shooters. We can only assume that this hero in the making packs his piece in the House chambers to supplement security in place there.
Republican House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl of Missouri Valley said the proposal “balances both the public safety aspect as well as the individual liberties and individual fundamental right to keep and bear arms.”
Groups representing cities and counties opposed the bill because of the cost of hiring guards or installing equipment at city halls, libraries, courthouses, other public buildings and pubic property where guns are prohibited.
The bill also prohibits the state judicial branch or Supreme Court from prohibiting guns in courthouse areas outside courtrooms or court offices. It would also prevent local governments from limiting the location or operation of gun shooting ranges.
The bill now advances to the Republican-controlled Iowa Senate where — hopefully — saner and more fiscally responsible minds prevail.
