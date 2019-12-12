On Tuesday, the Pentagon ordered a broad review of vetting procedures for international students who participate in training on U.S. military installations.
Deputy Defense Secretary David Norquist demand that the process be strengthened was a direct — and we think proper — reaction to last week’s deadly shooting at a Pensacola Navy base by a Saudi aviation student.
The incident has raised questions about how well international military students are screened before they attend training at American bases, per reporting by The Associated Press.
In his memo, Norquist directed the defense undersecretary for intelligence to “take immediate steps to strengthen personnel vetting” for international students and to review “policies and procedures for screening foreign students and granting access to our bases.” The memo directed that the vetting review be completed within 10 days.
“As we reaffirm our commitment to these critical military partnerships, so must we assess the efficacy of our security procedures in light of the tragic loss of life on Dec. 6,” the memo said. “We will make every effort to ensure the safety of all personnel and their families on U.S. military installations.”
Adding to the concern, the FBI confirmed Tuesday that 2nd Lt. Mohammed Alshamrani, the 21-year-old Saudi Air Force officer who killed three U.S. sailors and injured eight other people at the Pensacola base on Friday legally purchased the 9mm Glock pistol he used.
Investigators are digging into whether Alshamrani acted alone amid reports he hosted a party earlier last week where he and others watched videos of mass shootings.
For the most part, military installation commanders have the authority to set their own security procedures, including base entry screenings and carry permits for guns. There is a baseline level of security that must be met, but commanders can make any of their procedures more stringent if they believe it’s necessary.
Under defense department guidelines, commanders can authorize personnel to carry government-issued or personal firearms as long as they have been screened, they meet qualifications, follow specific handling and storage conditions and receive permission in writing. The permission is usually good for at least 90 days and must be routinely reviewed in order to be renewed.
But under Pentagon guidelines released in 2016, personnel participating in official training program cannot be authorized to carry weapons unless approved by the administrator prior to the training.
The memo also suspends flight and other operational training for all Saudi Arabian students in U.S. military programs. It follows a decision by the U.S. Navy to halt flight training for more than 300 Saudi Arabian students at the Pensacola Naval Air Station and two other bases in Florida.
The Navy’s flight restriction affected 140 students at Pensacola Naval Air Station and 35 at nearby Whiting Field. Another 128 students at Naval Air Station Mayport, on the Atlantic seaboard, are also restricted. The stand-down was termed an effort to ensure the safety of the students as they recover from the trauma of the shooting.
Clearly, the vetting review was needed to protect those working at military installations.
