Today is the day that Council Bluffs residents are being given the opportunity to make the first round of cuts in the selection of City Council candidates who hold the potential of making critical decisions in the coming months and years that will shape the community for years and decades to come.
The City Council race drew a field of 10 candidates. City Council incumbents Roger Sandau, Nate Watson and Sharon White, whose terms expire on Dec. 31, are each seeking re-election to another four-year term.
Also seeking council seats are former Councilwoman Lynne Branigan and former Mayor and City Councilman Ron Cleveland. Joe DiSalvo, who was unsuccessful in his bid for a council seat two years ago, has once again thrown his hat in the ring.
Rounding out the field of 10 are first-time candidates Deb Bass, Robert Fairchild, Chad Hannan and Darian Scott.
While all have underscored their interest in helping shape the future of our community, only six of the 10 candidates will survive today’s primary election and move forward to the city election on Nov. 5.
There are a myriad of issues that will face our elected leaders over the coming years. Sunday’s edition of The Daily Nonpareil carried the responses of each of the 10 candidates regarding a series of issues The Daily Nonpareil staff will be crucial to the city in the coming years.
Last month, the Council Bluffs Community Alliance and the Western Iowa Federation of Labor hosted a candidate forum at which all 10 City Council candidates were asked to respond to a series of questions that had been submitted by Council Bluffs residents.
We would encourage all of the city’s registered voters to take the time to read the candidates’ positions on issues, analyze what they said and utilize that information to pick those whom you feel are best qualified to help lead Council Bluffs in the coming months and years. Keep in mind that the decisions these individuals make along the way could have implications for far longer than the elected candidates’ four-year terms.
We would encourage each of the city’s registered voters to take the few minutes necessary to go to your polling today and make your feelings about the future of Council Bluffs known by voting.
Clearly, not everyone — those who vote as well as the hopefully few who don’t — will be pleased by the results when the votes are counted later today. But those who don’t vote, who don’t exercise their right to be an active participant in helping to set the future course of the community, will have squandered the opportunity to have their voices heard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.