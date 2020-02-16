Last Friday marked the second anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida — a tragic event that resulted in the deaths of 17 students and faculty members.
As has occurred in a handful of other states, lawmakers of both parties in Florida joined forces to approve a red flag law that allows courts in that state to order the removal of guns from those making threats or suffering severe mental breakdowns.
A new analysis by The Associated Press found the Florida law has been applied more than 3,500 times since it was enacted in March 2018, with the pace accelerating in the last several months of 2019.
But that same analysis showed the use of the law is inconsistent, with some counties and cities using it rarely and others not using it at all.
Advocates of the law say before it existed, it was often difficult to remove firearms from those making threats or suffering severe mental breakdowns.
Had investigators acted on reports that the Parkland shooter was threatening to carry out a school massacre — which they didn’t — they say it appears unlikely they would have been able to take his guns because he had no felony convictions or involuntary, long-term mental commitments.
Pinellas County, Florida, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, who led a commission that investigated the massacre’s causes, told The AP the shooter responsible for the Parkland massacre would have easily qualified for a red flag order.
Gualtieri noted — and we think importantly so — that it is impossible to say had the issue gone before a judge under the red flag law’s provisions the school shooting would have been prevented.
Like many laws, it is an imperfect effort, but the gunman would not have been able to legally buy weapons or ammunition, at the least making his preparations for the attack more difficult.
“We have needed this law for decades,” Gaultieri said.
But the Florida law has vocal critics, those who say it violates the U.S. and state constitutions, including the right to bear arms. Others argue existing Florida law made it unnecessary.
Among the most valid of arguments, in our opinion, is that Florida’s law discriminates against the poor. Because a red-flag hearing before a judge is not a criminal proceeding, low-income defendants are not provided with a free lawyer. The argument clearly has merit and should be addressed.
An Orlando attorney is arguing before the Florida Supreme Court that the law should be overturned because it doesn’t adequately define some terms, such as what constitutes serious mental issues. Too, she argues an existing misdemeanor breach-of-the-peace law allows police to take firearms from the truly dangerous before they act.
We’re reminded of the old saying that it’s better to have tried and failed than to never have tried at all. President Donald Trump has, at times, voiced his support for a federal red flag law but — likely at the urging of the National Rifle Association and its millions of members — has not strongly advocated it before Congress.
Lawmakers in 17 states and the District of Columbia have shown the fortitude to attempt to help address mass shootings by implementing red flag laws. Those attempts are, at best, imperfect efforts ... but at least they have tried to work toward a solution. Iowa lawmakers should do the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.