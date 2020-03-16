Sioux City Journal. March 12, 2020
Criminal case in King assault sends right messages to public.
Contemptible as the act was, we have no quarrel with a sentence of probation for two years and community service of 200 hours, instead of time in jail, for the man who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of assault on a congressman for throwing a cup of water at U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, at a restaurant in Fort Dodge last year.
Because King wasn't injured, the man had committed no crimes before the incident, he wishes to apologize to King for what he did, and he likely will face employment challenges as a result of this criminal conviction, probation and community service strike us as sufficient punishment.
Proper pursuit of a criminal case against this individual to its conclusion sends all the right messages to the public. To disagree with or dislike an elected leader at any level of government is fine, of course, but this act clearly crossed a line and deserved involvement of the criminal justice system.
In a broader sense, the incident offers important reminders for the emotional political times in which we live.
First, we all should recognize and support - indeed, celebrate - the right of Americans to make their voices heard by those who represent them and to protest their government, but we also should understand civility and safety speak to the need for reasonable boundaries. Even in those places where feedback or protest is appropriate - places where elected officials conduct the people's business, like capitols and public office buildings, and at scheduled public events at which they appear - limits on public behavior must exist.
Second, public officials are - like anyone - entitled to uninterrupted time of their own, both in their home and away from their home. Like when they are eating a meal in a restaurant.
———
Fort Dodge Messenger. March 12, 2020.
Getting Iowa ready for more success
A key goal of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Future Ready Iowa initiative is to make certain that our state’s residents are able to take advantage of the opportunities that the future holds. In a rapidly evolving job market, that means that our state’s schools need to have programs in sync with the career opportunities not only of today, but of tomorrow as well. A particularly important part of the game plan is encouraging Iowans to obtain relevant education or training beyond that available to them in high school. Future Ready Iowa has set as one of its goals that 70 percent of Iowans will have postsecondary credentials by 2025.
The state has just released data that show our state is making excellent progress toward achieving that ambitious target. The percentage of Iowans in the age group 24-64 with post-high school educational accomplishments grew by 2.6 percent between 2018 and 2019, reaching 60.2 percent. It’s also good news that the percentage of those who call the Hawkeye State home who have not completed high school – or its equivalent – has declined during the last 10 years.
The governor expressed delight at this forward movement.
“Future Ready Iowa is making a difference for Iowans looking for a way up,” Reynolds said. “But we are just getting started, and today’s results don’t even consider the 6,000 Iowans who received a Last Dollar Scholarship in 2019 to get into a high-demand job. As more Iowans find the skills and training they need to move into a life-changing career, we can guarantee that opportunity lives here for decades to come.”
Getting education and enhanced skill development is made especially easy for those who live in Webster County and nearby venues because of the plethora of excellent programs offered by Iowa Central Community College. Not only does it provide affordable educational options, but Iowa Central also helps make certain that workers have a convenient place to obtain the right technical skills to fill the jobs available at both present and future employers. It’s no exaggeration to claim that this college is a vital asset as our part of Iowa seeks to accomplish the ambitious goals being championed by Future Ready Iowa.
The Messenger applauds the progress being made all across Iowa in postsecondary education.
As the workplace continues to change, it is crucial that people make certain their knowledge and skills position them favorably in the completion for financially rewarding and personally satisfying jobs. It is encouraging that many Iowans have already recognized the importance of this undertaking. We encourage our readers to give some thought to how they too can benefit from the educational and skill training possibilities available right here in our community.
————
Dubuque Telegraph Herald. March 13, 2020.
Why bother with changing clocks?
As the escalation of COVID-19 has citizens across the country and around the world on edge, that lost hour of sleep last weekend was likely quickly forgotten.
But in fact, health experts note that these twice a year time changes in the name of daylight saving time do have negative medical consequences. Mostly due to disrupted sleep patterns, this period sees an increase in heart attacks and depression. The question is, why are we bothering? Some states like Hawaii and Arizona function just fine without switching back and forth. The European Union has voted to do away with the switch next year. Similar legislation has been floated in Congress.
Daylight saving time is, after all, something of a myth. There really isn’t any saving of daylight. We just move the time of day a little bit so we might enjoy more time outdoors before sunset. It would be one thing if there were economic or energy savings in daylight saving time. But a government study showed there is virtually none. Department of Energy officials noted that, while people use less energy (household lights) when there’s evening daylight, exactly the same amount of daylight was pulled from the morning, requiring more household lighting then. Imagine that.
The twice-a-year switching isn’t worth it. Whether it’s year-round standard time or year-round daylight saving time, let’s set a standard and stick with it.
Sometimes lawmakers have to look for a new path when they find the road blocked for legislation they believe in. Such was the case in the Iowa House of Representatives where a bill to address capping out-of-pocket insulin costs advanced this week.
In last year’s session, Reps. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, and Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, sponsored a bill that would have authorized a pharmacist to refill an insulin prescription in an emergency for 30 days without prescriber authorization. Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, filed a similar bill on the Senate side.
But legislators couldn’t get that issue over the finish line in 2019.
Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, now House Human Resources Committee, sought another path to address insulin price issues with the cost capping legislation. Lundgren met with insurance and pharmaceutical industry reps, as well as other lawmakers and constituents, while James and Koelker continued to champion the cause.
The final bill with the $100 cap passed in the Iowa House 98-1. Congrats to local lawmakers for their tenacity in addressing this issue.
By now, drivers know they shouldn’t be texting and driving.
They have seen the statistics and heard the warnings. They know it is a violation of state law. Still, it’s not uncommon to see people with eyes and thumbs on their phones while driving.
It’s time to try a different tack.
A bill moving out of an Iowa House committee would double the fines of drivers caught texting in a school zone from $30 to $60. It’s a good idea. Because as bad as texting and driving is, texting and driving in a school district is downright idiotic.
Here’s a better idea. Rather than double the fine, how about increasing them by a factor of 10? The threat of a $60 fine might not get the attention of the aforementioned idiots, but $300 might.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.