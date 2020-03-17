For m—any of us, reaction to the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak has created a growing litany of hardships. Unfortunately, for a nation and a world ill-prepared for the unprecedented spread of this strain of coronavirus, things are likely to get worse before they get better.
We’re fortunate that officials at all levels are taking steps to curtail the spread of the virus until our scientists are able to provide better answers and, hopefully, solutions that will put an end to the current threat.
But for a nation of individuals accustomed to going where they want, doing what they want and when they want, the coming days, weeks and possibly months are going to be life-altering in the sense of seeing those freedoms seriously diminished as precautions against further spread of the coronavirus.
While they are, in one sense, the least physically threatened by the virus, our young people and their relatively young parents are going to be among the most impacted. Most of our school districts are closed and expect to be closed for at least two weeks, perhaps longer. Moving classroom learning and interaction to “remote” education will be a difficult adjustment for most and an extreme hardship for some.
The impact on those young people has extended beyond the loss of classroom time. The Nebraska School Activities Association on Monday suspended all practices until March 30 and suspended all competitions until April 2 with the caveat that the suspensions may be extended should conditions warrant. Given so-called “community spread” of the virus in Iowa, we suspect that Iowa officials will take similar steps in the very near future.
The Centers for Disease Control has recommended that public gatherings be limited to no more than 50 people, and a growing number of local, county and state governments are imposing those limits on public gatherings. Some localities and states have gone even further, ordering the closing of bars and restaurants to help curtail the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Clearly those decisions, while made reluctantly in our best interests, impact the businesses and those employed by the impacted businesses.
To address those issues, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Monday that if employees are laid off due to COVID-19 or have to stay home to self-isolate, care for family members or due to illness related to COVID-19, they can receive unemployment benefits, provided they meet all other eligibility requirements. Those requirements essentially include working for wages from an employer who claims you as an employee in six of the last eighteen months and have earned at least $2,500 in the same time period.
Claimants can expect to receive payment within 7 to 10 days after the date the claim is filed. Claims that are filed and identified as a direct or indirect result of COVID-19 will not be charged to employers.
We are, as many have said, in uncharted territory dealing with a virus about which little is known. The limitations the virus has put on our way of life in a relatively short period of time are unprecedented; but those limitations are being imposed in our best interests.
Moving past coronavirus will require an equally unprecedented effort on the part of everyone to deal with the challenges we are facing.
