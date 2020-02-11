The U.S. government last Thursday began enforcing restrictions on flavored electronic cigarettes aimed at curbing underage vaping, but the FDA left a loophole that teens and crafty manufacturers are already taking advantage of.
Just days into the effort to reduce underage vaping, parents, researchers and students warn that some young people have already moved to disposable e-cigarettes that aren’t covered by the flavor ban.
The Food and Drug Administration’s crackdown narrowly targets reusable vaping devices like Juul, the brand that helped trigger the teen vaping craze in the U.S. Under the new policy, only menthol and tobacco flavors are allowed for those devices.
Last Thursday was the deadline for makers of reusable e-cigarettes to stop selling fruity and candy flavors. Juul was already in compliance. It dropped its best-selling mint and most other flavors before the ban was announced in early January and only sells tobacco and menthol.
The disposable e-cigarettes are sold under brands like Puff Bar, Stig and Fogg in flavors such as pink lemonade, blueberry ice and tropical mango. They are widely available at convenience stores and gas stations.
The FDA confirmed that the flavor restriction won’t apply to “self-contained, disposable products,” but only to rechargeable ones that use pods or cartridges prefilled with a nicotine solution.
The agency’s rationale is based on survey data collected last year. That data showed that reusable vaping devices are far and away the most popular with underage users, preferred by more than 60% of high schoolers who vape.
High school student Philip Fuhrman, 16 and a former vaper, told The Associated Press most of his New York classmates who vape have ditched Juul for disposables like Stig, a tiny e-cigarette sold in flavors like mighty mint and mango bomb.
They’re easier to hide because “they’re smaller and when you’re done you can just throw it away,” he said.
At $20 for a three-pack, Stig may not seem cheap. But Fuhrman and other teens say it’s a smaller investment than the $40 or $50 needed to buy a Juul device and a four-pack of pods. Furhman says teens will instead buy a pack of Stigs “for the weekend and then just be done with it.”
Since the FDA announcement, distributors and manufacturers have ramped up their disposable offerings, according to Jeremy Gardner, owner of Vapewerks in Cumberland, Maryland.
Despite what certainly appears to be a regulatory oversight, the FDA’s top tobacco regulator said it can still go after any vaping product that appeals to teenagers.
“If we see a product that is targeted to kids, we will take action,” Mitch Zeller, who heads the agency’s tobacco center, said in a statement.
The ban is based largely on the appeal of flavored vaping products to teens. Limiting that ban only to rechargeable vaping products rather than to all vaping products makes no sense now nor did it when the rules were created.
The latest action appears to be yet another win for big moneymakers and another loss for concerned parents and society as a whole. Typical Washington!
