After initially downplaying the potential threat of the coronavirus outbreak to citizens of the United States, President Donald Trump on Friday signed an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the outbreak that has killed more than a dozen people in the U.S. and infected at least 200.
The Senate, on a 96-1 vote, passed the $8.3 billion measure a day earlier to help tackle the outbreak in hopes of reassuring an increasingly fearful public and speeding the government’s response to the threat. The House passed the bill Wednesday by a 415-2 vote.
The Associated Press reported the plan would more than triple the $2.5 billion amount outlined by the White House 10 days ago. That proposal was immediately discarded by members of Congress from both parties.
Instead, the bipartisan leadership of the House and Senate Appropriations committees negotiated the increased figure and other provisions of the legislation in a burst of bipartisan cooperation.
“In situations like this, I believe no expense should be spared to protect the American people, and in crafting this package none was,” Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby, R-Ala., told the Associated Press. “It’s an aggressive plan, a vigorous plan that has received an overwhelming positive reaction.”
“The American people are looking for leadership and want assurance that their government is up to the task of protecting their health and safety,” said Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.
The legislation will provide federal public health agencies money for vaccines, tests and potential treatments, including $300 million to deliver such drugs to those who need it. More than $2 billion would go to help federal, state and local governments prepare for and respond to the coronavirus threat. An additional $1.3 billion would be used to help fight the virus overseas.
There’s also funding to subsidize small business loans. Other dollars would be directed to help local officials prepare for the potential worsening of the outbreak and subsidize treatment by community health centers. Medicare rules would be loosened to enable remote “telehealth” consultations whereby sick people could get treatment without visiting a doctor.
While the coronovirus outbreak has yet to prove itself the worldwide pandemic some fear, it’s encouraging that Congress acted quickly to provide funding for precautionary steps to deal with the potential.
