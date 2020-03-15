Gun rights advocates are suing officials in Connecticut over part of a 2013 state gun control law passed in the wake of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Advocates say the law unconstitutionally bans people from loading more than 10 rounds of ammunition in their firearms.
The Associated Press reported the lawsuit filed last Tuesday in U.S. District Court cites the Second Amendment right to bear arms and the ability of people to better defend themselves with more rounds of ammunition in their guns.
“Law abiding gun owners in Connecticut are left more susceptible to harm or death by being limited in their means of self-defense,” Holly Sullivan, president of the Connecticut Citizens Defense League, said in a written statement. “Criminals who are intent on doing harm will not follow the same law.”
It is, of course, difficult to argue against the latter. Criminals are what they are because they choose not to follow the rules.
The statement regarding magazine limitations is certainly more open to question. Those who are even moderately proficient with a firearm should be able to deal with a situation at the relatively close range at which the vast majority of these “encounters” occur even if limited to 10 rounds.
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, whose office will defend state officials named in the lawsuit and the gun law itself, noted that the U.S. Supreme Court has held that states can regulate firearms to protect public safety.
“Commonsense gun violence prevention measures are clearly constitutional,” Tong said in a written statement. “Reasonable limits on high-capacity magazines save lives. The vast majority of the American people support — and demand — these basic public safety measures.”
The Connecticut law included a ban on ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. People who owned “large capacity magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition before the law took effect were required to notify the state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection and were allowed to keep them but are prohibited from putting more than 10 rounds in them.
“A person with 15 rounds of ammunition available will be better able to defend himself or herself from a criminal gang or from a drug-crazed criminal who continues attacking even after being shot, than a person who has only 10 rounds of ammunition available before they must reload their gun,” the lawsuit says.
“This law does nothing more than penalize law-abiding citizens while criminalizing components of handguns they own that were previously legal,” Allan Gottlieb, founder and executive vice president of the Second Amendment Foundation, based in Bellevue, Washington, told The Associated Press.
What is the basis for a lawsuit that calls the magazine capacity limit unconstitutional when the Second Amendment — adopted at a time when firearms were single-shot muzzleloaders — does not mention magazine capacity in any way?
Connecticut’s magazine capacity law was an effort to address the growing problem of mass shootings. While it might well be limited in its effectiveness, it does not limit firearms ownership and is not, in our opinion, a violation of the Second Amendment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.