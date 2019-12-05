President Donald Trump has signed into law the long overdue Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act or PACT — a new federal ban on animal cruelty that closes a loophole left open by an earlier law.
The bipartisan bill, which cruised through the House and Senate, will outlaw purposeful crushing, burning, drowning, suffocation, impalement or other violence causing “serious bodily injury” to animals.
To underscore the seriousness of congressional intent in this area, violations could result in a fine and up to seven years’ imprisonment.
Advocates say the PACT Act will fill crucial gaps in national law, which bans animal fighting as well as the making and sharing of videos that show the kind of abuse the PACT Act would criminalize.
All states have provisions against animal cruelty, Kitty Block, president of the Humane Society of the United States, told The Washington Post, but without a federal ban, it’s hard to prosecute cases that span different jurisdictions or that occur in airports, military bases and other places under federal purview.
The bipartisan act builds on a 2010 law that targets videos depicting animal cruelty, spurred by disgust over a gruesome genre of “crush” videos often showing small creatures being stomped under a woman’s shoe.
Block says videos capturing such torture needed to be addressed at the federal level because content shared online transcends state boundaries. But no national law targets the acts behind the recordings — despite previous congressional efforts with widespread support.
U.S. Reps. Cindy Axne, Dave Loebsack and Abby Finkenauer of Iowa all cosponsored the bill.
Unfortunately, similar efforts to prevent animal cruelty are lacking in Iowa.
After the 2018 trial of a kennel owner in Hancock — a trial after which animal owners decried the sentence — Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber said, “Iowa is one of the worst states in terms of animal abuse charges.”
“We don’t have a lot of tools in the toolbox for cases like this,” he said at the time, noting the penalties for animal cruelty in Iowa are usually fines and rarely involve terms of jail. “Right now, our toolbox has a screwdriver — it would be nice to have a wrench and a hammer.”
State Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs said Iowa is one of two states that doesn’t have a felony charge on the books for animal cruelty. The highest possible charge is an aggravated misdemeanor, and even for that charge, the elements to prove the crime are so narrow they’re tough to meet.
Both Dawson and State Rep. Charlie McConkey, D-Council Bluffs, said they hope the legislature will finally take action in the 2020 session after years of seeing bills stall out in committee, blocked from being voted on by the full House and Senate.
“I have a big concern about it. We need to do something about it,” McConkey said, noting illegal puppy mills operating without fear of major consequences are giving Iowa a black eye.
McConkey said a bill he introduced in the 2018 session went nowhere.
A bill the Legislature is set to debate when the session convenes in January would put felony charges for animal torture on the books for Iowa Code 717B, which deals with domestic animals like cats and dogs.
“A lot of groups came together and are supporting that bill,” Dawson said, who stressed the bill would make law changes regarding domestic animals and not regarding livestock, which is covered by Iowa Code 717A.
“There’s certainly a divide between urban and rural legislators on those bills,” Dawson said, adding the concern from the rural and agriculture side is effects on laws regarding livestock.
Dawson said that after years of bills dying before reaching the full Senate or House he expects animal cruelty laws to come to the forefront in 2020.
Hopefully, Iowa lawmakers will “see the light” and remove the blight of Iowa being among the worst states in the nation in dealing with animal cruelty.
