After months of speculation — anticipation in some circles — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday that she was initiating a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, accusing him of violating the Constitution in seeking help from a foreign leader to damage a political opponent.
The speaker’s announcement came after Trump acknowledged that he urged the Ukranian president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a current contender for the Democratic presidential nomination. Some polls show Biden with a wide lead over Trump in a potential 2020 general election matchup.
“The actions of the Trump presidency have revealed the dishonorable fact of the president’s betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections,” Pelosi said.
Although there is no defined procedure for impeachment, the power to impeach rests with the House of Representatives. It requires only a majority by the House, which is now Democratic controlled. Any action preceding an impeachment vote — such as investigatory hearings — is up to the House to define and pursue.
In recent times, that responsibility has fallen to the House Judiciary Committee after the House passed a resolution authorizing the panel to begin an investigation.
If the House votes to impeach Trump, it is then up to the Senate to try the case. A vote of two-thirds of the senators “present” is needed to convict.
Since the Constitution was ratified in 1790, the House has impeached two presidents: Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998. Both were acquitted. President Richard Nixon resigned as president in August 1974 after the House Judiciary Committee drew up three articles of impeachment but before the full House could vote on them and initiate a trial in the Senate.
Regardless of one’s opinion of Trump and his presidency, it’s crucial to understand that while the Speaker has given her blessing to the idea of looking to see if there is grounds to impeach, the House has not voted to impeach the president.
However, Americans are, in our view, entitled to know what the president did or did not do — a full and accurate accounting supporting or rejecting Pelosi’s charges of Trump’s betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections.
While many have stepped up and offered their opinions — pro and con — in the wake of Pelosi’s decision to initiate impeachment proceedings, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, one of many Democratic presidential hopefuls, offered, in our view, the most reasoned:
“If the president of the United States used the power of his office to extort a foreign leader into investigating a political opponent, Congress has a responsibility to get answers.
“If the president abused his office and jeopardized American national security for his own personal gain, then the House needs to impeach him. At some point, this is bigger than Donald Trump — this is about a 243-year experiment called representative democracy.”
Americans deserve a full, accurate and transparent accounting. Let the impeachment chips fall where they may.
