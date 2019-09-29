The Senate voted 75-22 on Thursday to elevate Gen. John Hyten to vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, making him the second-highest officer in the U.S. military.
In a move that is not seen often enough, in our view, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, who, like Hyten is a veteran, broke from the party and voted against the general’s confirmation.
Ernst was the only Republican to vote against the nomination. She also voted against the general’s nomination at the committee level in late July.
Hyten, who is in charge of the nation’s nuclear arsenal as the head of U.S. Strategic Command, was nominated to serve as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in April. President Donald Trump’s nomination of Hyten prompted Col. Kathryn Spletstoser to come forward with allegations that he repeatedly made unwanted sexual contact with her while traveling for work in 2017.
Ernst and Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., are both rape survivors who sit on the Senate Armed Services Committee. McSally and Ernst went public earlier this year with their personal stories of sexual assault: McSally was raped by a superior officer when she was in the Air Force, and Ernst, also a military veteran, was raped in college.
During the July nomination hearing, McSully said that while sexual assault happens in the military, “it just didn’t happen” referring to Spletstoser’s allegations. She said an investigation found that Hyten was innocent of the charges brought against him.
During the nomination hearing, Ernst questioned why Hyten gave Spletstoser ringing endorsements even as complaints were coming in that Spletstoser had created a “toxic work environment” and approved a formal reprimand 90 days after a glowing November 2017 performance review, with no written warnings in between.
“You served in one of our most important positions within our United States military, overseeing our nuclear arsenal,” Ernst said during the July hearing. “However, you could not bring yourself to admit or recognize toxic leadership within your command. You only did something about it when concerns were raised about your own leadership, and the investigation was not forwarded onto your higher echelon command, which I see as a clear conflict of interest.”
Hyten has had many defenders, including Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., the chairman of the Senate Armed Services committee, who said the committee takes sexual assault allegations seriously and carefully reviewed the ones against Hyten.
“We can’t stop a nomination from going forward on unproven allegations, especially ones we examined with the utmost of care and closest scrutiny and determined not to have merit,” Inhofe said.
Unlike Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, who adhered to the party line, Ernst voted her conscience. That’s an unfortunately rare but refreshing change in Washington.
