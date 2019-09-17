Schools in New York started the academic year with a new tool intended to prevent student suicides and violence. Although relatively untested, they now have the ability to ask a court to remove a troubled person’s access to firearms.
About one-third of the states currently have so-called “red flag” laws that allow courts to temporarily seize guns from people thought to be a danger to themselves or others, but New York is the first state to empower schools to petition a court directly for such an order rather than going through a local law enforcement agency.
In New York, school principals are now allowed to petition the court for an “extreme risk protection order” requiring the safe storage of firearms the student might have access to, such as a parent’s gun.
Supporters of the new law say educators are uniquely suited to pick up on the kind of behavior seen before school shootings, like the 2018 attack in Parkland, Florida, during which an expelled student killed 17 students and staff members at his former high school.
Opponents of the red flag laws say they can be used to take away firearms from people who have not been accused or convicted of any crime.
“It appears you’re guilty until proven innocent,” Tom King, executive director of the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association told the Associated Press.
Handed by lawmakers what amounts to an awesome responsibility, New York schools are moving slowly, still crafting procedures or waiting on guidance to figure out when and how to take action if, in school officials’ opinion, the need arises.
John Kelly, a former president of the New York Association of School Psychologists, told the AP he expects school would file court petitions only in the most extreme cases, adding that schools that follow best practices should have threat and risk assessment protocols to help them decide whether a situation is serious enough for court intervention.
That process, he said, should include finding out the context of the threat and gathering background information on the student, such as any past behavioral issues.
“It’s not a quick judgment,” said Kelly, a school psychologist. “It’s not based on hearsay.
The New York State Education Department said in a statement that it encourages districts to consult with school-district attorneys on when to seek a “red flag” petition.
We agree that school officials are in a unique position to evaluate within a limited environment the potential risk to others posed by a student. Lacking any clear guidelines, New York school districts are right in moving slowly to implement the new law. But if clear evidence of a credible threat exists, giving schools the ability to petition the courts directly offers a potentially life-saving alternative.
As a nation, we’re in the process of learning how to effectively prevent mass shootings. While the New York law falls far short of a fail-safe solution, we see it as a step worth studying.
