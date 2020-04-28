It’s not the best news, but it’s encouraging: A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that one out of every four American adults say someone in their household has lost a job to the coronavirus pandemic. Still, the vast majority expect those former jobs will return once the crisis passes.
The economic devastation is all around us. More than 26 million people have lost their jobs in the last five weeks, people are delaying mortgage and other payments and food banks are being swamped by those seeking groceries to feed themselves and their families.
Nearly half of all Americans — a whopping 46% — say their household has experienced some form of income loss from layoffs, reduced hours, unpaid leave or salary reductions.
Despite the gloomiest economic downturn since the Great Depression, the majority of Americans still feel positive about their personal finances. The poll found that among those whose households that have experienced a layoff, 78% believe their former jobs will definitely or probably return.
In yet another hopefully positive sign, the percentage of workers who say their household has lost a source of income is not significantly different from a few weeks ago.
The new poll found 71% of Americans now describe the national economy as poor, up from 60% three weeks ago and 33% in January. At the same time, 64% called their personal financial situation good — a number that remains largely unchanged since before the virus outbreak started.
There can be little question that some of the “resiliency” reflected in the poll numbers is a result of the initial congressional action that expanded jobless benefits, extended forgivable loans to small businesses and provided most Americans with a one-time government payment of up to $1,200. More such help for small businesses is on the way.
The poll found the country split when respondents were asked if the economy will rebound over the next year. Forty-five percent said they expect it will improve, which 37% say it will worsen and 17% say it will stay the same.
Although the poll was conducted before a growing number of state governors, including Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, announced plans to begin reopening their states’ economies to varying degrees, the survey found that Americans overwhelmingly support stay-at-home orders and other efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Sixty-one percent termed efforts in their area as about right, while 26% said they didn’t go far enough.
The fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over and is just now beginning to show signs of being winnable. But as our local, state and national economies begin the tentative process of reopening, Americans will need to show even greater resolve than that shown by the latest poll.
