If there can be such a thing as a breath of fresh air in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the army of health care workers who voluntarily heeded New York’s call for help to reinforce hospitals overwhelmed by coronavirus cases has got to be high on the list.
By mid-week, at least 82,000 people had volunteered for New York’s reserve force of medical workers. Volunteers include recent retirees, health care professionals who can take a break from their regular jobs and individuals with health care backgrounds who find themselves between jobs.
By Thursday, hospitals in New York expected to hire about 1,500 volunteers to replace those in the medical workforce who need relief, especially in New York City where hospitals have been inundated with coronavirus patients.
“I have never seen so many human beings in an ER at one time in my entire life,” Liz Schaffer, a nurse from St. Paul, Minnesota, who had her first shift Tuesday at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan, told the Associated Press. “Shoulder to shoulder. It is a sight I have never thought I would see. Patients are dying every day. Every single day.”
New York officials say the state will needs tens of thousands of additional medical workers to deploy quickly ahead of an expected surge in patients in the next three weeks. Temporary hospitals are hastily being constructed in convention centers, athletic complexes, college campuses and other locations, and workers will be needed to make them functional.
The Associated Press reported similar recruiting efforts were taking place in other states preparing for waves of patients, including California, Washington, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Oregon, Virginia, New Jersey, North Dakota and Washington, D.C.
Recruitment efforts are also taking place at the federal level with both the Army and the Department of Veterans Affairs reaching out. The Omaha World-Herald reported the VA’s Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System has changed its operation to cope with an expected rush of COVID-19 cases later this month.
The system’s main hospital in Omaha is more than doubling the number of beds it has available for patients and retraining its outpatient staff to handle inpatient care. Decisions being made by VA officials here are based, at least in part, on national trends. As of Wednesday, 1,602 veterans nationwide had been tested positive for COVID-19, including 118 in New York City and 255 in New Orleans. Fifty-three had died. The numbers are almost certain to go up.
Those who volunteer to help in the effort to stem the spread of and defeat the pandemic do so at great risk to themselves. Essential protective equipment — medical masks, gowns, gloves, hand sanitizer — remains in short supply at many hospitals, making their volunteer efforts all the more dangerous.
Some, but not all, who volunteer will be paid. Regardless of pay, they keep volunteering, risking their own health to help those who fall victim to what many have called the silent enemy in this latest war.
All will be rewarded with the personal knowledge that they stepped up to help in the fight against what has quickly become the greatest threat to our nation in our lifetime. They deserve our admiration and our thanks — and, if you’re so inclined, our prayers.
