FILE - This Nov. 14, 2019 file photo shows a California Highway Patrol officer escorting students out of Saugus High School after a shooting on the campus in Santa Clarita, Calif. Authorities say the teenager who shot five classmates, killing two, at a Southern California high school used an unregistered "ghost gun." Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Villanueva told media outlets Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 that Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow's semi-automatic handgun had been assembled and did not have a serial number. Authorities are still working to determine how Berhow got the handgun. Berhow died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the shooting.