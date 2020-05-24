Now midway through this first long holiday weekend of 2020 — the weekend many of us view as the unofficial beginning of the summer season — it’s important that we keep in mind the real meaning of the Memorial Day holiday.
While many are taking advantage of the relaxation of Iowa’s efforts to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and honoring the doctors and nurses and first responders of our public safety agencies who have done so much in this ongoing battle, the last Monday in May is actually set aside annually to honor America’s fallen veterans — the men and women who have sacrificed their own lives so others could live.
The Civil War, which ended in the spring of 1865, claimed more lives than any conflict in U.S. history and led to the establishment of the country’s first national cemeteries. By the late 1860s, residents of towns and cities throughout the nation had begun holding springtime tributes to the countless fallen soldiers, decorating their graves with flowers.
Originally called Decoration Day, it was held on May 30 beginning in 1868. The term Memorial Day was used beginning in the 1880s. After World War I, another conflict that took a terrible toll on American lives, the holiday evolved to commemorate American military personnel who died in all wars. In 1968, Congress officially established Memorial Day as the last Monday in May.
Approximately one million men and women of the U.S. military have lost their lives since the founding of our nation. As is the case yet today, not all have died from enemy fire.
Some have lost their lives as the result of diseases that have often festered around war zones. During the Spanish American War, 60 soldiers of the all-black 24th Infantry Regiment volunteered to serve as nurses. Thirty-six of those soldiers would later die of yellow fever or malaria.
During World War I, 16,000 U.S. soldiers serving in France lost their lives to the influenza outbreak. Another 30,000 American service members died in stateside camps.
Those serving in the military today are facing a new enemy — the invisible enemy in the worldwide battle against COVID-19 — and that battle is again taking the lives of American military personnel.
Here in Iowa, as in other states, the men and women of the National Guard have been called upon to aid in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic — a pandemic that has been likened to war with an unseen enemy. As they assist at testing sites, with food distributions sites and deliver medical equipment to hospitals, they face many of the same dangers as doctors, nurses, EMTs, police officers and firefighters from this unseen enemy.
For the past 200+ years, the men and women of our military services have fought and died to preserve the freedoms we have come to take for granted. Over the past couple of months some of those freedoms were temporarily set aside by the mitigation efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
We understand that Iowans, now in the midst of the first long weekend since mitigation efforts were relaxed, are focused on celebrating. But we would encourage you to take a few minutes at 3 p.m. Monday — as Congress suggested in legislation passed 20 years ago — to pause for a National Moment of Remembrance.
