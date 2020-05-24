Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... EASTERN HARRISON COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... SHELBY COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... SOUTHEASTERN DOUGLAS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 630 AM CDT. * AT 538 AM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 7 MILES SOUTHWEST OF EARLING TO 5 MILES WEST OF MINDEN TO NEAR BELLEVUE, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 30 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... SOUTHEASTERN OMAHA, COUNCIL BLUFFS, BELLEVUE, HARLAN, OAKLAND, AVOCA, TREYNOR, UNDERWOOD, CARSON, WALNUT, SHELBY, MINDEN, EARLING, IRWIN, PERSIA, DEFIANCE, MACEDONIA, CARTER LAKE, WOODBINE AND DUNLAP. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... INTERSTATE 29 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 43 AND 63. INTERSTATE 80 IN IOWA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 48. INTERSTATE 80 IN NEBRASKA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 450 AND 454. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && HAIL...<.75IN; WIND...60MPH