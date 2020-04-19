As COVID-19 numbers soared nationwide in March, the U.S. was hit with a critical shortage of medical supplies, including N95 face masks, which are mostly made in China.
The N95 respirator masks filter out 95% of all airborne particles, including particles too tiny to be blocked by regular masks.
In response to the shortage, the federal Centers for Disease Control lowered its standard for personal protective gear for health care workers, recommending they use bandanas if they run out of the masks.
The upshot of that decision reared its ugly head in Santa Monica, California, last week.
Ten nurses, all of whom were employed at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, were suspended after telling their managers they wouldn’t enter COVID-19 patient rooms without N95 masks.
A nurse working in the same ward as the suspended nurses had been tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19. The following day, doctors making rounds in that ward asked nurses why they weren’t wearing N95 masks and told them they should have better protection.
While the suspended nurses continue to be paid by the hospital, according to The Associated Press, they are not allowed to return to work pending an investigation by the hospital’s human resources officials. Their skills are needed.
The AP reported that the suspended nurses are among hundreds of doctors, nurses and other health care workers across the country who say they have been asked to work without adequate protections.
Some have taken part in protests or lodged formal complaints. Others have purchased — and some have made — their own protective equipment.
Angela Gatdula, a Saint John’s nurse who fell ill with COVID-19, said she asked hospital managers why doctors were wearing N95 masks but nurses weren’t. She says they told her that the CDC said surgical masks were enough to keep her safe.
Last Wednesday, nurse unions in New York, Massachusetts, Michigan, Illinois, California and Pennsylvania had scheduled actions at their hospitals and posted on social media to voice their concerns about the lack of adequate protective equipment.
Nurses, like doctors and others on the front lines in the war to bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic, face personal risks that most of us need not think about; and they do so willingly with the understanding that there are, and always will be, risks involved in their chosen professions. Witness the fact that last Wednesday the CDC reported at least 9,200 health care workers had been infected with COVID-19.
To ask these individuals to take those risks without adequate protective equipment is appalling. To punish them for balking is unconscionable.
