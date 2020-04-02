With the coronavirus death toll surging in the United States, public health officials are considering recommending that more Americans wear face masks to combat the pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to review its guidelines discouraging the general public from wearing masks, Surgeon General Jerome Adams said on ABC’s Good Morning America on Wednesday.
“We’ve learned there’s a fair amount of asymptomatic spread, and so we’ve asked the CDC to take another look at whether or not having more people wear masks will prevent transmission of the disease to other people,” Adams said.
The CDC’s current guidance is that sick people should wear masks, but healthy people should not unless they are in contact with COVID-19 patients.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN that he supports the public donning masks as long as health care workers are the first priority.
“I would lean toward it because I mean, what harm can it do if you have enough masks?” Fauci said.
There is ongoing disagreement among experts regarding the value of cloth masks, such as those being sewn by volunteers to help address the shortage of commercial faces masks. While some feel the cloth masks could play a role in stemming transmission of the virus, others argue that masks could provide people with a false sense of security, resulting in people being less rigorous about social distancing.
Along with frequent hand washing, staying at home or keeping at least six feet apart and in groups of 10 or fewer are seen as key steps in stemming the spread of the virus.
Dr. Alison Freifeld, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Nebraska Medical Center who trained with Fauci at the National Institute of Health, told the Omaha World-Herald that data regarding cloth masks is scant.
“There’s an element of psychological comfort in wearing a mask,” Freifeld said. “But I would not want that to be a substitute for strong social distancing and hand washing.”
Given the questionable value of cloth masks and the unmet shortage of surgical and N95 masks for our front line health care workers, CDC encouragement of the widespread use of masks could easily create a false sense of security during the ongoing pandemic.
Masks could be another tool in the prevention tool kit and should not be seen as a substitute for other precautions. As this pandemic unfolds, no one should feel an unfounded sense of security — stay vigilant.
We would hope that CDC officials maintain their primary focus on the need for rigorous hand washing and social distancing and the public aggressively heeds those directions.
