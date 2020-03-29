While Iowans have remained relatively insulated from the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to large population centers, the picture is changing — and it’s changing more quickly than anyone would like.
On Thursday, state officials reported that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had risen by 34 to a statewide total of 179. There had been but one death attributed to the pandemic. The news was even bleaker on Friday when state health officials added 56 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 235. At the same time, the report noted there have been two additional deaths in Iowa attributed to coronavirus.
What was reported as the state’s biggest increase in confirmed cases on Thursday was dwarfed by the figures released just one day later.
And while the numbers, not unexpectedly, are increasing, Gov. Kim Reynolds has offered — and continues to offer — what we consider a measured and well-thought-out response in announcing the state’s efforts to stem the spread of the pandemic.
Initially limited to the mandatory temporary shutdown of schools, bars, dine-in restaurants, theaters, casinos and barber and beauty shops, Reynolds on Thursday expanded the shutdowns to include bookstores, clothing and shoe stores, jewelry stores, luggage stores, cosmetic, beauty and perfume stores, florists and furniture and home furnishings stores.
The initial round of shutdowns resulted in a clearly negative impact on Iowa’s economy and unemployment statistics. The U.S. Labor Department reported that initial claims for jobless benefits in Iowa surged to 41,890 in the week that ended March 21, up from 2,229 the week before. Those numbers are certain to go even higher with the expansion of mandatory shutdowns.
While the closings — a mandatory enforcement of “social distancing,” which remains one of the few effective tools to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic — create obvious hardships, they are, in our view, a necessary step in the battle against the coronavirus.
Responding to the growing number of cases in Iowa, the governor on Thursday also ordered health care facilities and nursing homes to engage in advanced health care screenings. At the same time, her proclamation suspended elective and non-essential medical and dental procedures — anything that requires the items of personal protective equipment that are in increasingly short supply nationwide as a result of the pandemic.
Noting that she understands her decisions will impact the lives and livelihood of Iowans, Reynolds said, “The more we do now to mitigate the spread of the virus, the sooner that we will get through this so that life and business can get back to normal.”
We agree. The options are limited.
We’ve already seen hardships resulting from the fight against the virus, and we should be expecting those hardships to continue and likely increase until the spread is contained. But doing nothing is not an option.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.