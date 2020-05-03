While it’s far too early to justifiably declare a light at the end of the tunnel in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, an experimental drug seems to offer a glimmer of hope.
The Omaha World-Herald reported the leader of the Omaha-based arm of a clinical trial of the first drug to prove effective against the novel coronavirus said last Wednesday that the results are something to be excited about at a time when the number of infections and the death toll from the coronavirus continues continue to rise.
The U.S. government and company officials announced last week that a major international study that enrolled its first patient at the Nebraska Medical Center found that the drug, remdesivir, shortened the time it takes for patients to recover by four days on average.
The drug also showed a trend toward fewer deaths in patients who were ill enough to have lung involvement. While other drugs continue in development and testing, Gilead Sciences’ remdesivir is the first such treatment to pass such a stringent test against the virus.
“When I find a positive result in a study with that kind of strict methodology, it brings me not only hope buy joy that we are bringing a treatment that did not exist until today,” Dr. Andre Kalil, a UNMC professor and infectious diseases physician with Nebraska Medicine, the health system that includes the Nebraska Medical Center.
“This is the only thing that’s saved lives,” he said. “Now we can have supportive (hospital) care plus remdesivir. If we can shorten the recovery by a third and improve their survival, this is news to definitely get excited about.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the early results of the clinical trial offered “quite good news.”
The study, run by the National Institutes of Health, began in Omaha in February and tested remdesivir versus usual care in 1,063 hospitalized coronavirus patients around the world.
The Associated Press reported that the U.S. government is working to make the antiviral medication available to patients as quickly as possible.
“What it has proven is that a drug can block this virus,” Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious-disease expert. “(Remdesivir) will be the standard of care.”
Fauci added, “The combination of faster recovery with lower mortality is really a combination that is very meaningful to our patients and everyone infected with this.”
In addition to the Nebraska Medical Center, the first study site, 68 sites ultimately joined the study — 47 in the United States and 21 in countries in Europe and Asia.
Remdesivir is among a number of treatments being tested against the coronavirus but was the furthest along in study. The drug is given through an IV and is designed to interfere with the virus’s ability to copy its genetic material.
At this time, remdesivir has not yet been approved anywhere in the world for any use, but the federal Food and Drug Administration issued a statement saying the agency has been talking with California-based Gilead “regarding making remdesivir available to patients as quickly as possible as appropriate.”
Additional testing will provide a more complete picture of the value of remdesivir in the fight against COVID-19, but for now it provides a much-needed glimmer of hope for a world that has been turned upside down by the pandemic in a matter of weeks.
