As we enter the month of October, Council Bluffs’ two hospitals have joined forces to raise awareness of breast cancer through a host of activities for area residents.
While October is often associated with breast cancer awareness, there is an added focus this year on all cancers. Of the 12 months in the calendar year, 11 of the 12 have been designated to raise awareness of one of more types of cancer.
January is designated as Cervical Cancer Awareness month, February is National Cancer Prevention month as well as Gallbladder and Bile Duct Cancer Awareness month. In March, we have awareness efforts for colorectal cancer, kidney cancer, and multiple myeloma. Efforts in April are aimed at raising awareness of testicular cancer, esophageal cancer and head and neck cancer.
May efforts are aimed at raising awareness of melanoma and skin cancer as well as brain cancer. June is celebrate as National Cancer Survivor month. In July, the focus is on raising awareness of sarcoma and bladder cancer. Fortunately, we get a break in August.
In September, the focus shifts to raising awareness of childhood cancer, gynecological cancer, leukemia/lymphoma ovarian cancer, prostate cancer and thyroid cancer. As we noted, October is set aside to raise breast cancer awareness as well as liver cancer awareness.
In November, the focus shifts to awareness of pancreatic cancer, lung cancer, stomach cancer and carcinoid cancer as well as the awareness of the role of caregivers.
In December, the focus shifts from the various forms of the disease to supporting efforts to support cancer research.
The focus of awareness for all types of cancer is truly a focus on a variety of steps individuals can take to ensure early detection and avoid the development of the disease.
If you’re interested in preventing cancer, take comfort in the fact that lifestyle changes can make a significant difference. Consider the following cancer-prevention tips:
• Don’t use tobacco.
• Eat a healthy diet.
• Maintain a healthy weight and be physically active.
• Protect yourself from the sun.
Get vaccinated -- the human papillomavirus (HVP) vaccine helps prevent most cervical cancers and several other types of cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The hepatitis B vaccine can help lower liver cancer risk.
Avoid risky behaviors by practicing safe sex and not sharing needles.
Get regular medical care.
Regular self-examinations and screenings for various types of cancers, such as cancer of the skin, colon, cervix and breast, can increase your chances of discovering cancer early when treatment is most likely to be successful.
As with so much of life, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.