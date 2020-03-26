Iowa, like the rest of the nation, has seen unemployment numbers rise as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Like the federal government, Gov. Kim Reynolds’ administration has taken a number of steps to address the growing hardships that have come as a direct result of efforts to stem the spread of the pandemic.
Iowa followed suit when the federal government moved the deadline for federal income tax payments from April 15 to July 15. Although the filing deadline for Iowa income tax forms has remained at April 15, the deadline for Iowa income tax payments has been moved from April 30 to July 30.
To further help Iowans who have been hit financially by state-mandated business closings, Reynolds issued a proclamation last week that waives the late penalty on property tax payments through April 16. The late penalty is normally assessed for payments made after March 31.
For Iowans whose vehicle registration expired Jan. 16 or later, the registration will be considered valid until the declared COVID-19 disaster has ended.
Those purchasing or transferring a vehicle will not be required to obtain a title and registration within 30 days, with the exemption remaining in effect until the declared pandemic disaster has ended. Those taking advantage of the exemption are, however, required to carry purchase documents/bill of sale in the vehicle.
Those purchasing a vehicle from a dealer are not required to obtain license plates within the normally required 45 days, an exemption that again will remain in effect until the disaster has been declared ended. However, purchase documents must be carried in the vehicle until registration of the vehicle is completed.
Recognizing that small businesses, many of which have been hard hit by the pandemic, are the backbone of Iowa’s economy, state officials announced that first quarter unemployment tax payments that are due April 30 will be delayed until the end of the second quarter on July 31.
More than 95% of Iowa businesses — 72,264 employers — have 50 or fewer employees. They employ a total of 417,536 Iowans and pay approximately $4.2 billion in wages, according to Iowa Workforce Development.
Eligible employers include those with 50 or fewer employees who are in good standing with no delinquencies in quarterly payments. No interest or penalties will accrue for delayed payments for eligible employers.
More recently, Reynolds announced the launch of a new Iowa Small Business Relief Program that will provide financial assistance to small businesses that have been economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program offers eligible small businesses grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 in addition to offering Iowa businesses a deferral of sales and use or withholding taxes due and waiver of penalty and interest. The Small Business Relief Grants are designed to assist eligible businesses in maintaining operations or reopening business following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Employees who have been impacted by the pandemic are being assisted with expanded unemployment benefits that are available more quickly than in the past.
Assistance for those impacted by the pandemic is not limited to government help. The Iowa West Foundation, Pottawattamie County Community Foundation, and Council Bluffs Schools Foundation have created the Southwest Iowa COVID-19 Response Fund that both members of the public can contribute to and nonprofits as well as public health organizations can access as needs mount in southwest Iowa communities.
The fund will support everything from public health resources to emergency childcare for those on the front lines of the pandemic. Iowa West Foundation has committed $500,000 to the cause.
Individuals, too, have joined in the effort to address the impacts of the pandemic by contributing to food banks, and also taking advantage of the takeout and drive-thru service that is offered by many local restaurants to provide financial support during their closures to the public because of COVID-19.
These are unprecedented times and we’re fortunate that efforts are underway at all levels to address that pandemic.
