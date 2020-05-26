Animal rights activists reached a new low this week when they used the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in what we consider an ignorant and insulting attempt to further their cause.
As has been widely reported, the highly contagious nature of COVID-19 has forced a significant number of pork processing plants to shut down temporarily or reduce their capacity because employees have tested positive for the disease.
The decrease in capacity of these plants has created a backlog of hundreds of thousands of pigs that were raised to be processed in these plants. Every U.S. pork producer has been forced to make difficult decisions on how to manage the backlog’s impact on their operation.
We understand that the thought of euthanizing entire herds of pigs is a devastating one for animal rights activists to comprehend. But the thought of euthanizing entire herds is equally devastating to farmers dedicated to feeding families around the state, around the nation and around the world.
An Iowa operation, Iowa Select, found itself in that position last week when it was forced to make the decision to euthanize some of its herd. Veterinarians and production professionals oversaw the process to ensure compliance with the studied recommendations of the American Association of Swine Veterinarians and American Veterinary Medical Association.
Unfortunately, animal activists infiltrated a facility used by Iowa Select Farms and proceeded to taunt, harass and videotape team members carrying out a difficult decision on the part of producers.
As an Iowa Select Farms representative noted, it was disappointing that those individuals would try to exploit what was a profoundly difficult time to undermine the mission of farmers whose work is so important in the food chain.
The absurdity is that were it not for the COVID-19 reductions in capacity, the animals in question would have already been delivered to processing plants as raw material needed to fill the food chain.
There are wrongs in this world that animal activists have pointed out and worked to correct. This was not one of them.
To exploit what is truly a tragic situation that has impacted people worldwide in ways we would not have imagined just a few short weeks ago is as absurd as it is ignorant.
