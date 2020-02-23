An Iowa Senate committee on Wednesday gave near unanimous support to proposed legislation that would place certain restrictions on a proposed constitutional amendment to allow convicted felons to vote.
Iowa is currently the only state in the nation with a broad revocation of voting rights for felons. Approval by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday makes the proposal eligible for full Senate debate.
While the bipartisan support the proposal earned in the Senate committee might signify that Gov. Kim Reynolds could get her proposed constitutional amendment this year to life the state’s ban on felon voting, but the proposal could move forward with limitations she has previously disliked.
Reynolds last year asked lawmakers to pass the constitutional amendment. On a 95-2 vote, the House passed the amendment without any restrictions
At that time, some senators balked at restoring voting rights before the complete repayment of restitution and wanted serious crimes such as murcer and manslaughter excluded. Under last year’s Senate version, those crimes would still require a pardon or individual restoration of rights from the governor.
This year, senators offered a different bill imposing thos exemptions and repayment requirements.
Democratic Sen. Rob Hogg of Ceder Rapids, who has opposed the repayment requirement, voted against the bill during the committee session. Senate Democratic Leader Janet Petersen said she would have preferred a more inclusive bill but supported the measure because it helps expand access to the polls.
“Clearly if Democrats were in control we would have had a different piece of legislation coming out of the judiciary committee because we believe in expanding voter rights,” Petersen told The Associated Press. “Sometimes when you’re in the minority, you get what you get. It expands voter rights, but it’s not as extensive as I would like to see.”
A decision by a federal appeals court in Atlanta could muddy the waters. Hours before the Iowa Senate committee passed the bill, the appeals court declared a similar Florida requirement unconstitional.
The three-judge panel upheld a lower court’s preliminary injunction halting enforcement of the separate law implementing the voter-approved Florida requirement, which critics say amounts to an unfair poll tax that would disenfranchise many released felons.
The author of the Iowa Senate bill, Sen. Dan Dawson of Council Bluffs, an Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agent, rejected the appeals court view.
“It’s not a poll tax. It’s not a fee. It’s a murder tax. It’s a sexual assault tax. It’s a tax that a court of law assessed in a criminal proceeding to say that this victim that you created out there is owed some compensatory damages,” Dawson said.
Reynolds said she’s comfortable with excluding the most serious crimes from automatic restoration of voting rights. Although she has in the past opposed requiring repayment of fines, fees and restitution, she indicated a willingness to talk with lawmakers about payments tied to making crime victims whole.
We believe those talks should take place.
