Germs are growing more resistant to today’s commonly available antibiotics, and the companies that are developing new versions of the drugs are shuttering their operations after losing money at an alarming rate. The combination is gravely undermining efforts to contain the spread of deadly, drug-resistant bacteria.
A report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month said drug-resistant infections now kill 35,000 people in the United States each year and sicken 2.8 million. Lacking new therapies, the United Nations predicts the global death toll could soar to 10 million by 2050.
“This is a crisis that should alarm everyone,” Dr. Helen Boucher, an infectious disease specialist at Tufts Medical Center and a member of the Presidential Advisory Council on Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria, told The New York Times.
The companies that have invested billions to develop new and more effective antibiotics have not found a way to make money selling them. Most antibiotics are prescribed for just days or weeks — unlike medicines for chronic conditions like diabetes or rheumatoid arthritis that have been blockbusters — and many hospitals have been unwilling to pay high prices for the new therapies.
Coming up with new compounds is difficult, leading to the vast sums spent to develop them. Most new antibiotics are variations of existing ones. Only two new classes of antibiotics have been introduced in the last 20 years.
Rapidly diminishing financial returns have driven most companies from the market. The number of pharmaceutical companies working to develop new antibiotics has dwindled from 18 in the 1980s to three today.
Public health experts say the crisis calls for government intervention, but political gridlock in Congress has thwarted legislative efforts to address the problem.
Among the ideas that have wide backing are increased reimbursements for new antibiotics, federal funding to stockpile drugs effective against resistant germs and financial incentives that would offer much needed aid to start-ups and lure back the pharmaceutical giants. But despite bipartisan support, legislation aimed at addressing the problem has languished in Congress.
The DISARM Act, a bill introduced in Congress this year, would direct Medicare to reimburse hospitals for new and critically important antibiotics. Though the bill has bipartisan support, it has yet to advance. One of the bill’s sponsors, Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pennsylvania, said political sensitivity over soaring prescription drug prices has played a significant role in the delay of the bill’s advance.
“This is a problem that can be solved, it’s not that complicated,” Dr. Ryan Cirz, one of the founders of Achaogen, an antibiotics developer that went bankrupt, told The Times.
“We can deal with the problem now, or we can just sit here and wait until greater numbers of people start dying. That would be a tragedy.”
Congress must end the deadlock and address solutions for the lack of new antibiotics to address drug-resistant germs that kill thousands.
