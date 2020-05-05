In one way or another, there are few who have not been impacted to some degree by the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 30 million of our fellow Americans are currently out of work as a direct result of the pandemic, a number that includes 200,000 in Iowa. Millions are unable to make rent or mortgage payments. Millions more, unable to afford the food needed to feed their families, are seen in food lines, some that stretch for miles.
These people need help, and much of that help is coming from local nonprofit organizations. From the outset of the pandemic there have been opportunities for individuals to pitch in to help in the fight against COVID-19.
Metro area residents on both sides of the Missouri River have supported pandemic relief funds created by the Iowa West Foundation, the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation and the Omaha Community Foundation. The response has been heartwarming, but the needs are far from met.
Today is a special day in that fight — a day in which area residents young and old, rich or poor can “step up” to help the local nonprofit organizations that have been in the fight from day one and have given so much.
A survey of more than 500 nonprofit leaders conducted by the Nonprofit Association of the Midlands found that more than half — 56% — reported that COVID-19 will have significant impact on their programs, services or general operations.
Many of these organizations have seen substantial increases in calls for services without having secured additional funding to provide those services. Fundraising events cancelled to curtail further spread of the coronavirus have resulted in loss of needed revenue that simply cannot be made up. An uncertain economy raises questions about fundraising in the wake of the pandemic.
Beginning today, residents of the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area have the opportunity to join a global response to the pandemic: #GivingTuesdayNow.
#GivingTuesdayNow is our time to donate to and volunteer for nonprofit organizations — to help ensure their continued operation, their continued necessary work, during the COVID-19 pandemic and in the weeks and months in the wake of the current crisis as we rebuild.
We encourage everyone to become part of the fight to beat the pandemic and do whatever you can to aid in the rebuilding effort that will follow. If you’re able, offer your financial support to the nonprofit or nonprofits of your choice. For those who cannot afford a financial contribution, volunteer your services to help those who are helping others. Give blood, donate to a food bank.
In whatever way you can, make a personal commitment today to be part of the solution.
