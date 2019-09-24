While Congress and President Donald Trump seem to have reached a stalemate on dealing with mass shootings, there is some good news on that front: In the weeks after three high-profile shootings in three states claimed the lives of more than two dozen people in a single week in August, law enforcement authorities nationwide reported a spike in tips from concerned relatives, friends and co-workers about people who appear bent on carrying out the next mass shooting.
The Associated Press reported that on average, the Federal Bureau of Investigation receives about 22,000 tips about potential threats of violence weekly. That volume increased by about 15,000 following the high-profile shootings during the first week of August in Gilroy, California; El Paso, Texas; and Dayton, Ohio, that killed 34 people and wounded nearly 70.
The bad news, according to Sociologist James Densley, a criminal justice professor at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul, Minnesota, who studies mass shooting and the people who perpetrate them, is that mass shootings tend to plant the idea of carrying out a rampage or at least encourage the idea in potential mass shooters, each seeking notoriety or striving to out-do others with higher death tolls.
The good news is that as the general public becomes more aware of the possibility of mass shootings, it heightens people’s willingness to speak out if a friend, relative or co-worker appears to be in the midst of a crisis and plotting carnage, Densley said. That awareness is heightened by the fact that the media focuses not only on the actual shootings but also on those that are foiled.
But identifying and predicting who the next mass shooter might be remains challenging for authorities. Mass shootings, though growing in number, remain relatively rare events, and there is no one basic profile for the shooters. The demographics of school shooters and their motivations are vastly different from someone who carries out shootings in a place of worship or those who carry out workplace shootings, Densley said.
The one common thread is that there are usually warning signs in the days and weeks leading up to the shootings, with many shooters taking to social media to vent outrage at whatever is troubling them.
Greg Shaffer, a retired FBI agent, said that the challenge for law enforcement is the juggling act of trying to balance the public’s safety while not trampling on Americans’ constitutional rights.
At what point does a troubling social media post constitute an illegal threat as opposed to venting protected by the First Amendment.
Houston Police Chief Hubert Acevedo, president of the Major Cities Chiefs Association, told The AP the volume of social media traffic makes it impossible for law enforcement to analyze all potential threats.
The public’s cooperation — the public’s willingness to risk angering a friend, relative or co-worker by pointing to potential threats — is key to stopping mass shootings ahead of time, Acevedo said.
Based on a colleague’s tip, Long Beach, California, Police recently arrested a man who not only threatened — but had the ability to — kill his co-workers at a hotel and its guests. Police confiscated an assault rifle, about 1,000 rounds of ammunition and a bulletproof vest.
Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna said, “There are people, thank God, that are speaking up. It’s not only ‘see something’ but if you hear something, if you read something, you absolutely have to say something.”
Good advice at a troubling time.
