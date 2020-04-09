The United States is experiencing a manufacturing effort at all levels the likes of which have not been seen since the dark days of World War II.
Responding to the unprecedented spread of the COVID-19 virus, businesses and industries of all sizes have joined in what equates to a war-like effort to produce the equipment needed to stem the virus’s spread.
Union workers at a Ford manufacturing plant that makes hybrid car batteries under normal conditions were racing to set up production lines to address the “new normal” — the pressing need nationwide for ventilators to aid those hospitalized by coronavirus.
Officials at Ford and General Motors announced late last month they would build the much-sought-after medical machines after shutting down car production and sending workers home.
Ford officials say they hope to produce 1,500 ventilators by the end of the month. General Motors officials say they plan to begin production of 10,000 units per month, hopefully by mid-May.
Unfortunately, the Washington Post reported the University of Washington’s Institute for Heath Metrics and Evaluation estimate that 32,000 ventilators will be required by the pandemic’s peak in this country, now expected toward the middle of this month.
While the efforts of the likes of Ford and General Motors may not provide “the” answer to the pandemic, they are, nonetheless, doing their part in moving the needle in the right direction.
At the same time, smaller businesses are stepping up in the fight against COVID-19. Our own Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy operation — SIRE — is one of many ethanol plants and distillers that have moved quickly to address the shortage of hand sanitizer.
Like social distancing, proper and frequent hand washing, whether with soap and water or with hand sanitizers, was quickly recognized as a primary tool in the fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus. A host of these smaller distillers are working, most without profit, to quickly adapt their product to help in the fight against the virus. SIRE, for one, has donated hundreds, if not thousands, of gallons of sanitizer to help protect our first responders.
Other businesses have set aside their regular production to produce much-needed personal protective equipment — face masks, gowns, gloves and face shields, all of which are in drastically short supply, for our doctors and nurses and other emergency workers.
Hundreds, if not thousands, of individual volunteers have used their time and talents to improvise cloth face masks to help address the shortage of commercially manufactured masks.
The COVID-19 pandemic, often referred to as a war with an unseen enemy, has created a unified sense of purpose, a resolve to win, that is rarely seen on such a massive scale. We’re fortunate that it’s being seen today.
The oft-heard comment regarding the COVID-19 pandemic is the simple phrase, “We’ll get through this together.” Leaders of businesses and industries both large and small have taken the phrase to heart and are working in a myriad of ways to ensure it will be a winning slogan.
