There can be little question that the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus has moved our community, our region and our nation into uncharted waters.
Enter the Iowa West Foundation, headquartered in Council Bluffs and one of the largest private foundations in the state of Iowa. Funding for grants, which have topped $500 million over the years, comes from investment earning and the Iowa West Racing Association, which earns contractual fees from Ameristar and Harrah’s and is the license holder for Horseshoe-Bluffs Run.
The Iowa West grants are targeted to impact four primary focus areas that include economic development, education, placemaking and healthy families. More importantly, all of the foundation’s focus areas stand to be impacted by the COVID-19 virus.
To help southwest Iowa nonprofits and health agencies in crisis as a result of COVID-19, the foundation’s board of directors has allocated up to $500,000 in emergency funding. The $500,000 is in addition to ongoing operating funding already in place for several human services, arts and education-related organizations.
Pete Tulipana, president and CEO of the foundation, noted that the foundation is in a position to help and wants to do so.
“Our nonprofits and community partners are on the front lines combating the fallout from COVID-19, including those organizations who serve the homeless, the hungry and other vulnerable individuals in our community,” Tulipana said.
He noted that the foundation’s board is committed to support both rural and urban systems and areas with the goal creating the emergency funding to respond to needs involving emergency assistance to vulnerable populations, innovative approaches to public health response to COVID-19 and continuity of nonprofit operations.
Help for vulnerable populations would include those who are food insecure, shelter insecure or facing acute behavioral in terms of meeting new needs or scaling existing programs to meet expanded needs.
“Recognizing that the existing infrastructure for public health was not designed for the current circumstances, the funding would support innovative approaches to responding to COVID-19” through improved public education, drive-through testing or other novel infrastructure. Hospitals, which are normally outside the foundation’s funding, will be eligible to apply for COVID-19-related projects.
The emergency funding would also be available to support nonprofit partners unable to meet payroll as a result of fundraising loss, event cancellation or other COVID-19 related impacts.
“There are going to be very real effects on vulnerable members of our community,” Tulipana said in announcing the emergency funding. “We want to do everything we can to mitigate potential negative outcomes so that southwest Iowa continues to be a place where families want to live and businesses want to locate.”
The Iowa West Foundation has been a generous funding partner for many years in the ongoing effort to move this region forward. The foundation has further proven itself to be a stabilizing factor as COVID-19 virus moves our community, region and nation toward uncharted waters.
