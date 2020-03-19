With a substantial number of southwest Iowa students qualifying for free or reduced-price breakfasts and lunches, the four-week suspension of classes recommended by Gov. Kim Reynolds could have a significant negative impact. For many, those no-cost or low-cost breakfasts and lunches are the only regular meals they get on a daily basis.
Recognizing that fact, area school districts have gone “above and beyond the call of duty” to be certain that area children get the food they need on a daily basis despite the fact that area schools have closed in the effort to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
In Council Bluffs, plans are in place to distribute meals for students from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. The distribution will include pre-packaged lunch items for the day of distribution and pre-packaged breakfast items for the following morning.
The meal packets will be distributed at nine school sites scattered throughout the city, including Abraham Lincoln High School, Bloomer Elementary School, Carter Lake Elementary School, Crescent Elementary School, Edison Elementary School, Franklin Elementary School, Lewis and Clark Elementary School, Longfellow Elementary School and Roosevelt Elementary School.
The combination lunch and breakfast packets will be distributed from the front of each of the designated school buildings. Recipients are asked to remain in their cars or stand at the curb if they walk or bicycle to the site, and the meals will be brought to them.
While the St. Albert Catholic School District has not set up a food distribution program for the district’s students, St. Albert students have been invited to use the Council Bluffs Community School District’s nine distribution sites.
Lewis Central and Riverside, like Council Bluffs, will offer carry-out meals for students during their closures.
Lewis Central will have take-away breakfast and lunch available for children up to age 18. Breakfast items will be available from 8:30 to 9 a.m. in the Kreft Primary School parking lot. Lunch packets will be available from noon to 12:30 at the same location.
School officials have asked that those taking advantage of the program either drive through the parking lot in their car or, if they walk to the Kreft distribution site, get the needed items and move on. As with sites in the Council Bluffs Community School District, lunchrooms will not be open and packaged meals will be provided from a food truck to avoid any gatherings of more than 10 people.
The Riverside School District began distributing food packets from four sites on Wednesday. Food packets for breakfast and lunch is distributed Monday through Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Oakland Elementary-Intermediate School, Riverside Middle-High School, Carson Elementary School and the Macedonia Post Office, where a school vehicle will be parked on Main Street to provide the packets.
In our view, there is little question that school closures resulting from efforts to contain the COVID-19 virus will have a negative impact on students. But we’re fortunate that school districts are doing everything they can — including their efforts to provide nutritious breakfasts and lunches for students — to minimize that impact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.